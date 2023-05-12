Punjab Police turned into Private Chukidar for Jati Umara

Punjab Police = Nawaz Sharif Private Mafia

Basically Punjab police has held Truck Drivers hostage by confiscating their Personal National ID cards and forced Truck Drivers to park the truck blocking road to Nawaz Sharif's Pakistani CastlePoor Truck Drivers who were stopped their Trucks with fully loaded milk and other edibles lies rotting on streets , of course no compensation is given to Loss of TradersThe Traffic Police openly states , we are aware the Truck Drivers are being abused by having them park the Trucks on Road however it is being done to "Prevent" undesirable impact on Rich people's home