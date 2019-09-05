What's new

Punjab Police Receives Salary Increment of up to 120%, made equal to that of PAS officers.

Salaries of Police officers in Punjab made equal to PAS officers

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has approved an increase in the salaries of Punjab Police officers. PSP officers’ salaries now stand equal to those of Pakistan Administrative Services Group (PAS).

In summary, the salaries of Grade 17, 18 and 19 officers have seen increases of Rs 70,000, Rs 86,000 and Rs 115,000 respectively.

In addition, the salary of a Grade 20 officer has been increased by Rs 129,000 and that of a Grade 21 officer by Rs 144,000.

A Police Administrative Allowance has been added to increase the salaries of these police officers. A 1.2% PA allowance will be given along with basic salary on 240 posts of CPO in the province.

Another 0.8% PA allowance will be given on 996 field posts of police along with basic salary. Moreover, increasing the fixed daily allowance of police officers and employees by 20% has also been approved.

The salary of the armed forces hasn't been increased since the last 2 years.
 
I think this step was worth a try, due to crappy pays in the police, you have officers who turn to corruption just to make a living. These guys let people go off signals for a mere Rs. 50, however the trickiest thing is that they don't start compounding their income, in other words:

Before I was making 25,000 a month via salary, and 25,000 a month via rishwat, so 50,000 a month.

I hope this doesn't change to:

Awesome, now I make 55,000/month, with rishwat I now make 80,000! WOHOO!!

Though, I fear this will be the case and greed will continue to rule these men.

To stop this rishwat culture, they need officers to start making at least 150,000 - 200,000 a month. Salaries of this size should minimize rishwat quite a bit.
 
