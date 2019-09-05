Punjab Police Receives Salary Increment of up to 120%, made equal to that of PAS officers.

Salaries of Police officers in Punjab made equal to PAS officersLAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has approved an increase in the salaries of Punjab Police officers. PSP officers’ salaries now stand equal to those of Pakistan Administrative Services Group (PAS).In summary, the salaries of Grade 17, 18 and 19 officers have seen increases of Rs 70,000, Rs 86,000 and Rs 115,000 respectively.In addition, the salary of a Grade 20 officer has been increased by Rs 129,000 and that of a Grade 21 officer by Rs 144,000.A Police Administrative Allowance has been added to increase the salaries of these police officers. A 1.2% PA allowance will be given along with basic salary on 240 posts of CPO in the province.Another 0.8% PA allowance will be given on 996 field posts of police along with basic salary. Moreover, increasing the fixed daily allowance of police officers and employees by 20% has also been approved.The salary of the armed forces hasn't been increased since the last 2 years.