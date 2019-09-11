What's new

Punjab police ASI raped a girl in her home

It's time to pass a new law bill in the assembly. If an ordinary citizen commits rape castrate and later hang him . If the police officer commits rape surgically castrate him without anesthesia ,hang him in public and let his body get eaten by vultures and stray dogs.
My blood is boiling right now ,what the heck is happening in our country recently 😠😠 If we cannot rely for justice on police in our country who get their salaries from our tax money ,then where the heck we should go and cry for justice?
I am in huge favour of establishing a armed people's militia to kill this mafia including police if the courts and law enforcement failes to provide justice.If police and corrupt courts are now becoming our worst enemy then it's time to not recognizing this police and corrupt judicial system to balance things out or keep suffering like cowards.
 
