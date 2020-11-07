What's new

Punjab pays a heavy price for opposing Modi's farm bill

manlion

manlion

Tracks empty but Punjab farmers protest at stations, Railways insists safety a concern

Modi govt has stopped freight trains to Punjab citing the protests but Punjab & its farmers say they are not on the tracks & that ‘rail blockade’ has led to shortage of essential items.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1322880445239840774

theprint.in

Tracks empty but Punjab farmers protest at stations, Railways insists safety a concern

Modi govt has stopped freight trains to Punjab citing the protests but Punjab & its farmers say they are not on the tracks & that ‘rail blockade’ has led to shortage of essential items.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

LOL

Don't you see where they are sitting?

 
manlion

manlion

LOL

Don't you see where they are sitting?

The video you posted is not current as its more than a month old. Print is more update and reliable than Telugu channel

Farmers ease ‘rail roko’ protest in Punjab“We have decided to allow only goods trains from today (Wednesday) till November 5,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) after meeting of 30 farmers’ organisations in Chandigarh.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 07:34 IST

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Hindustan Times
 
