Punjab pays a heavy price for opposing Modi's farm bill

SuvarnaTeja said:



Don't you see where they are sitting?



LOLDon't you see where they are sitting? Click to expand...

The video you posted is not current as its more than a month old. Print is more update and reliable than Telugu channelFarmers ease ‘rail roko’ protest in Punjab“We have decided to allow only goods trains from today (Wednesday) till November 5,” said Jagmohan Singh Patiala of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) after meeting of 30 farmers’ organisations in Chandigarh.Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 07:34 ISTBy Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Hindustan Times