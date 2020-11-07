What's new

Punjab paying a heavy price for opposition to Modi's farm bill

manlion

manlion

Mar 22, 2013
Tracks empty but Punjab farmers protest at stations, Railways insists safety a concern

Modi govt has stopped freight trains to Punjab citing the protests but Punjab & its farmers say they are not on the tracks & that ‘rail blockade’ has led to shortage of essential items.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1322880445239840774

theprint.in

S

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
manlion said:

LOL

Don't you see where they are sitting?

 
