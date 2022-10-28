Punjab pakhtun cricket team this is a bound to happen if you play munafiqat

Super Falcon
Why only punjabis and pakhtun players playing for last 75 years Sindhis and balouchi not allowed
Just listen this
Give me one logical reason why other community players specially from balouchistan Sindh who are running the Pak economy not allowed to get in team
Shahnawaz Dhani is also not allowed to set in the team
