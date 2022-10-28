What's new

Punjab pakhtun cricket team this is a bound to happen if you play munafiqat

Why only punjabis and pakhtun players playing for last 75 years Sindhis and balouchi not allowed

Just listen this

Give me one logical reason why other community players specially from balouchistan Sindh who are running the Pak economy not allowed to get in team

Shahnawaz Dhani is also not allowed to set in the team

 
Dhani is good enough to play tbh, he should be in there, deserves a go
Dahani averages over 40 and has an economy of over 9 in T20Is. He would've been smashed black and blue at the world cup.

Just recently Dahani conceded 62 runs in 4 overs against England. His replacement Mohammad Wasim has been brilliant with the ball.

Pakistan's bowling is ok, batting is the problem.
 
why is pakistan cricket team bad performance is leading to ethnic crises between provinces.
Truth is we need to change this mulla ,lazy , safarishi attitude in Pakistan cricket board and hard core performance oriented team selection should be done.
 
Cause they aren't good enough. End of.
Yes because you guys think you are superrior

Give me one good reason why I should not think they are dilebrately siding Sindhi and balochis if you go to PCB not a single person from these two provinces you will find even in PCB admin let alone team

Fawad Alam
Shahnawaz Dhani
Zahid Mahmood
Sharjeel Khan

Etc are prime examples never allowed to settle in team
 
Ever heard of meritocracy?

Players are selected based on performance, not ethnicity.

If Sindh and Balochistan produce more capable players then no doubt they will have no problem entering the national team.

Is Dahani not Sindhi? He has had multiple chances and even played against India. But we simply have marginally better options in other players.

Please don't turn this into an ethnic issue when it's clearly not.

Selecting people based on 'diversity quotas' in nearly any field leads to deterioration and bottlenecks your performance. Outcome would be even worse.
 
Cause they aren't good enough. End of.
And these relu kattas are very good enough

Ever heard of meritocracy?

Players are selected based on performance, not ethnicity.

If Sindh and Balochistan produce more capable players then no doubt they will have no problem entering the national team.

Is Dahani not Sindhi? He has had multiple chances and even played against India. But we simply have marginally better options in other players.

Please don't turn this into an ethnic issue when it's clearly not.
Even after Performance he was not given proper chance to settle even after hitting India few sixes look the faces of saqlain and baber he not played when he was fit for third game

In 75 years how many players played from these provinces don't tell me rubbish you can't find any players from there in 75 years

Ever heard of meritocracy?

Players are selected based on performance, not ethnicity.

If Sindh and Balochistan produce more capable players then no doubt they will have no problem entering the national team.

Is Dahani not Sindhi? He has had multiple chances and even played against India. But we simply have marginally better options in other players.

Please don't turn this into an ethnic issue when it's clearly not.

Selecting people based on 'diversity quotas' in nearly any field leads to deterioration and bottlenecks your performance. Outcome would be even worse.
But if not the only two communities are playing let alone shahnawaz he is never given games as wasim hasnain Asif khushdill getting after playing pathetic cricket

Shahnawaz came to their neck they have to play him but one game here and there Zahid performed well bamboozled south African team players in T 20 match but than last seen him playing

Mafia in PCB not allowing players from Sindh and balouchistan play as simple as this if you think Punjabi and Pathan are only better players than please change the name from Pak cricket to Punjabi pakhtun cricket board
 
I empathize with OP, agree the team is dominated currently by punjab and kp players.
On international level they’re all pathetic compared to Aus, Eng, NZ, SouthAfrica.
Pcb is fucked up, hogged by old men/babas who can’t do shit but been there fir decades enjoying benefits and salaries. Sometimes i wish there would be no money anf it just shuts down. Its a mafia protects itself no matter the results of the team
Each team member plays only to cement their place in team, friends and favouritism is running in full swing
A guy thats unfit like Shaheen Afridi is so damn insecure that he hogs a place in playing 11 and wants to play every match
The piece of shit was shown his true place by mathew wade in last t20wc…..

Sadly discrimination continues today as well, babar and rizwan favouring their buddies.

I’m glad zimbabwe beat em, very happy for this crappy performance.
I usually avoid ethnic debates but the OP is right, people from karachi/sindh or poor from punjab/balochistan are almost never considered. Its dominated by pathans. Just listrn to our wicketkeeper sahib giving instructions in pushto instead of urdu.
 

