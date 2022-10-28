Punjab pakhtun cricket team this is a bound to happen if you play munafiqat

Bleek said: Ever heard of meritocracy?



Players are selected based on performance, not ethnicity.



If Sindh and Balochistan produce more capable players then no doubt they will have no problem entering the national team.



Is Dahani not Sindhi? He has had multiple chances and even played against India. But we simply have marginally better options in other players.



Please don't turn this into an ethnic issue when it's clearly not.

And these relu kattas are very good enoughEven after Performance he was not given proper chance to settle even after hitting India few sixes look the faces of saqlain and baber he not played when he was fit for third gameIn 75 years how many players played from these provinces don't tell me rubbish you can't find any players from there in 75 yearsBut if not the only two communities are playing let alone shahnawaz he is never given games as wasim hasnain Asif khushdill getting after playing pathetic cricketShahnawaz came to their neck they have to play him but one game here and there Zahid performed well bamboozled south African team players in T 20 match but than last seen him playingMafia in PCB not allowing players from Sindh and balouchistan play as simple as this if you think Punjabi and Pathan are only better players than please change the name from Pak cricket to Punjabi pakhtun cricket board