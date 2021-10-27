Punjab Mein Rangers Tainat | Sheikh Rasheed Press Conference

They did it after TLP agreed to end sitin by tuseday but they didnt make good on their commitment. They changed their goal post and started making more demands. They wanted to oust french ambassador but fact is right now there is no french ambassador just a charg de affairs. Now they want to close french embassy and end diplomatic relations.Didn't the government just unfreeze their accounts and release some of their members? WTF is wrong with these idiotic people!? Why do this and strengthen them, and then be surprised when they do what they always do????
Good. Nobody likes the Muslim hating French in Pakistan.... Now they want to close french embassy and end diplomatic relations.
I know, and that's what's so upsetting - how can the government be so naive? Anyone with an ounce of sense would have told the government not to backtrack and aaj nahi toh kal you would have to take on these idiots!T
Until the French offer visas, then you'd find most of these French haters living in France.
There are more than million Pakistanis living in france who would disagree. Just bcz you have a particular mindset doesnt mean every Pakistani has to echo it. Even in worst of times Prophet Mohammad never expelled and representative or an ambassador in such a disgraceful manner. Paris Club holds 20 billion dollars of Pakistan debt aj agar wo debt withdraw kar lein TLP aur apki phat kay haath mein aa jaye gi. Such talk is only good for drawing rooms nit reality. So get real.
Okay Slave Sahib. Keep appeasing the French so they see no problem selling advanced weapons to India.
It is good that TLP was allowed space and be exposed. These unemployed khawarijis have no idea why they are even protesting. They want ambassador expelled but Pakistan diesnt even have a french ambassador right now. Due to strained relations with france they are only working with Charg de Affairs. Now they want to end relation with france.I know, and that's what's so upsetting - how can the government be so naive? Anyone with an ounce of sense would have told the government not to backtrack and aaj nahi toh kal you would have to take on these idiots!
Yeh hypermuslims ko bus bate batane dedo. Prosperity kay liye kuch Kerna kuch hai nahee. Bewukoofi dikhani hai to show islamic credentials. Bus poori dunia inki izzat kere.
Baita slave apki khandaani pehchan hogi meri nae hai. For me Pakistan is first all those who bark against state can have my feet to their face.Okay Slave Sahib. Keep appeasing the French so they see no problem selling advanced weapons to India.
You have to understand these people are frustrated unemployed and trapped by movis in a certain mindset. People like Khadim Rizvi are vultures who feed on emotions of people to promote themselves. Everyone knows that Muslims get easily triggered when religion is involved so these molvi are using that to their advantage. If you look at personal lives of these Molvis they are millionares.Yeh hypermuslims ko bus bate batane dedo. Prosperity kay liye kuch Kerna kuch hai nahee. Bewukoofi dikhani hai to show islamic credentials. Bus poori dunia inki izzat kere.