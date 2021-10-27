What's new

Punjab Mein Rangers Tainat | Sheikh Rasheed Press Conference

Jinn Baba

Jinn Baba

Didn't the government just unfreeze their accounts and release some of their members? WTF is wrong with these idiotic people!? Why do this and strengthen them, and then be surprised when they do what they always do????
 
It's time to bring down the foreign funded PTI Government imposed on Pakistan that has lost Kashmir, decimated the economy and imposed poverty on the masses.

Peaceful uprising against this foreign funded Government is fully justified.
 
Jinn Baba said:
Didn't the government just unfreeze their accounts and release some of their members? WTF is wrong with these idiotic people!? Why do this and strengthen them, and then be surprised when they do what they always do????
They did it after TLP agreed to end sitin by tuseday but they didnt make good on their commitment. They changed their goal post and started making more demands. They wanted to oust french ambassador but fact is right now there is no french ambassador just a charg de affairs. Now they want to close french embassy and end diplomatic relations.
 
Pandora said:
T

They did it after TLP agreed to end sitin by tuseday but they didnt make good on their commitment. They changed their goal post and started making more demands. They wanted to oust french ambassador but fact is right now there is no french ambassador just a charg de affairs. Now they want to close french embassy and end diplomatic relations.
I know, and that's what's so upsetting - how can the government be so naive? Anyone with an ounce of sense would have told the government not to backtrack and aaj nahi toh kal you would have to take on these idiots!
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Good. Nobody likes the Muslim hating French in Pakistan.
Until the French offer visas, then you'd find most of these French haters living in France.

Us Muslims are the equivalent of Ostriches. We bury our heads in the sand by seeking to ban youtube/french/tik tok or burn down our own cars and shops in the hope that the problem goes away, rather than putting the same effort into making ourselves so prosperous and strong that we can face head on anyone that creates problems for us.
 
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Good. Nobody likes the Muslim hating French in Pakistan.
There are more than million Pakistanis living in france who would disagree. Just bcz you have a particular mindset doesnt mean every Pakistani has to echo it. Even in worst of times Prophet Mohammad never expelled and representative or an ambassador in such a disgraceful manner. Paris Club holds 20 billion dollars of Pakistan debt aj agar wo debt withdraw kar lein TLP aur apki phat kay haath mein aa jaye gi. Such talk is only good for drawing rooms nit reality. So get real.
 
Pandora said:
There are more than million Pakistanis living in france who would disagree. Just bcz you have a particular mindset doesnt mean every Pakistani has to echo it. Even in worst of times Prophet Mohammad never expelled and representative or an ambassador in such a disgraceful manner. Paris Club holds 20 billion dollars of Pakistan debt aj agar wo debt withdraw kar lein TLP aur apki phat kay haath mein aa jaye gi. Such talk is only good for drawing rooms nit reality. So get real.
Okay Slave Sahib. Keep appeasing the French so they see no problem selling advanced weapons to India.
 
Jinn Baba said:
I know, and that's what's so upsetting - how can the government be so naive? Anyone with an ounce of sense would have told the government not to backtrack and aaj nahi toh kal you would have to take on these idiots!


Until the French offer visas, then you'd find most of these French
It is good that TLP was allowed space and be exposed. These unemployed khawarijis have no idea why they are even protesting. They want ambassador expelled but Pakistan diesnt even have a french ambassador right now. Due to strained relations with france they are only working with Charg de Affairs. Now they want to end relation with france.
You are absolutely right every single one of these TLP khawariji will be first in line to get french visa.
 
Pandora said:
There are more than million Pakistanis living in france who would disagree. Just bcz you have a particular mindset doesnt mean every Pakistani has to echo it. Even in worst of times Prophet Mohammad never expelled and representative or an ambassador in such a disgraceful manner. Paris Club holds 20 billion dollars of Pakistan debt aj agar wo debt withdraw kar lein TLP aur apki phat kay haath mein aa jaye gi. Such talk is only good for drawing rooms nit reality. So get real.
Yeh hypermuslims ko bus bate batane dedo. Prosperity kay liye kuch Kerna kuch hai nahee. Bewukoofi dikhani hai to show islamic credentials. Bus poori dunia inki izzat kere.
 
SkyWolf said:
Yeh hypermuslims ko bus bate batane dedo. Prosperity kay liye kuch Kerna kuch hai nahee. Bewukoofi dikhani hai to show islamic credentials. Bus poori dunia inki izzat kere.
You have to understand these people are frustrated unemployed and trapped by movis in a certain mindset. People like Khadim Rizvi are vultures who feed on emotions of people to promote themselves. Everyone knows that Muslims get easily triggered when religion is involved so these molvi are using that to their advantage. If you look at personal lives of these Molvis they are millionares.
 
