CHANDIGARH: One state that is vociferously raising its voice in support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A by the central government is neighbouring Punjab

ight from the government to various political organizations and civil society activists and organizations both in India and abroad, there has been opposition to the step taken by the Centre, particularly the manner in which it was done by silencing the voice of the Kashmiris.

Many are drawing parallels between the eve of Operation Bluestar in 1984 and the build up in Jammu and Kashmir

He pointed out that till date the Sikh issue continues to raise its ahead at regular intervals. He also aired concern over the possibility of Khalistani and Kashmiri separatists joining hands in future.

They are particularly annoyed at the irresponsible comments that are being aired by the Hindutva elements with regard to Kashmiri women.

In fact, taking strong exception to the comments from Hindutva elements about Kashmiri women, one of the Akal Takht Jathedars Giani Harpreet Singh has come out with a statement saying that these are serious offences against women and cannot be ignored. Recalling how the Sikh women were treated by people of the same mentality in 1984, he stated that Sikhs will not allow anyone to repeat 1984 with Kashmiri women.

In his letter Cheema while endorsing the unequivocal right to self-determination of Kashmiris and expressing solidarity with them said, “India’s retrograde step to convert the state into a union territory is not only an assault on the territorial status of the region but also a concerted attempt to revert to the pre-1953 status of Kashmir, clearly carried out to evade India’s international obligation and subjugate the people of Kashmir.”

Meanwhile, Punjabis living abroad are also speaking out on the issue and are planning protests to register their anger. One such protest has been planned in Surrey in Canada on August 18 by an organization called Indians Abroad for Pluralist India.

It needs to be recalled that it was Punjabis who had come forward to help Kashmiri youth that was being targeted by right wing groups in the aftermath of Pulwama attack on Indian security forces earlier this year. The state had gone all out to ensure that the youth reached home safely.