What's new

Punjab had proposed to import oxygen from Pakistan, Centre rejected it, reveals CM Amarinder Singh’s letter to PM

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,662
8
11,726
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Punjab had proposed to import oxygen from Pakistan, Centre rejected it, reveals CM Amarinder Singh’s letter to PM

The Punjab government had sought permission from the Centre to import liquid oxygen from Pakistan, but it was denied, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has revealed.
Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu
Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu New DelhiMay 5, 2021UPDATED: May 5, 2021 18:58 IST


The Centre has rejected Punjab government's proposal to import oxygen from Pakistan | PTI image for representational purpose

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has revealed that the Centre has rejected his government’s proposal to import liquid oxygen from Pakistan.

In a press release issued by the Punjab government on Tuesday, the Punjab CM was quoted as saying that “the Government of India had expressed its inability to even allow Punjab’s local industry to undertake commercial import of LMO [liquid medical oxygen] from Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border, which is geographically proximate”.

In the release, the CM further said that the Centre had failed to provide an “adequate supply of oxygen from alternate sources”.
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking their urgent intervention in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to the state.

He also sought additional allocation of 50 MT LMO from a nearby source and 20 additional tankers, preferably conducive to rail travel for timely evacuation of oxygen from Bokaro.

Expressing concern over the imminent loss of lives due to oxygen shortage across the state, the chief minister said with mounting caseload, he was unable to increase Level 2 and Level 3 beds due to oxygen availability constraints.
The total allocation of LMO from outside the state is currently 195 MT, of which 90 MT is from Bokaro in eastern India. The balance 105 MT comes from LMO facilities in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

However, Punjab is not getting its daily allocated quota, said the chief minister. The existing backlog for Punjab from these LMO facilities is 5.6 MT from Panipat (Haryana), 100 MT from Sela Qui, Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and 10 MT from Roorkee, he added.
Referring to the shortage of tankers, the chief minister said the state was airlifting two empty tankers daily to Ranchi, with the filled tankers returning by road from Bokaro on a 48-50 hours journey. The chief minister said that the state government had already requested the Centre to allocate 20 additional tankers, conducive to rail travel, to allow for the regular evacuation of 90 MT LMO from Bokaro on a daily basis, but had been told that only two would be provided, and even those were yet to come.



www.indiatoday.in

Punjab had proposed to import oxygen from Pakistan, Centre rejected it, reveals CM Amarinder Singh’s letter to PM

The Punjab government had sought permission from the Centre to import liquid oxygen from Pakistan, but it was denied, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has revealed.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in


thewire.in

Centre Turned Down Punjab’s Proposal to Urgently Buy Oxygen From Pakistan: Punjab CM

Punjab state leaders had been pushing for an ‘oxygen corridor’ from Pakistan as the graph of new COVID-19 rose inexorable from early April.
thewire.in thewire.in
This blind nationalism, hyper nationalist bloated egotistic ideas are not good...for the people of India.
 
Last edited:
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,802
15
6,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan and India still are trade partners in many areas and there is nothing to be ashamed off. Our people seek medical help from Indian doctors, we import raw materials from India and Modi should have allowed CM Punjab to procure oxygen tanks from Pakistan's Punjab. It is not the time for image building, it is time to save humans.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
14,921
10
14,169
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
N.Siddiqui said:
Punjab had proposed to import oxygen from Pakistan, Centre rejected it, reveals CM Amarinder Singh’s letter to PM

The Punjab government had sought permission from the Centre to import liquid oxygen from Pakistan, but it was denied, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has revealed.
Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu
Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu New DelhiMay 5, 2021UPDATED: May 5, 2021 18:58 IST


The Centre has rejected Punjab government's proposal to import oxygen from Pakistan | PTI image for representational purpose

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has revealed that the Centre has rejected his government’s proposal to import liquid oxygen from Pakistan.

In a press release issued by the Punjab government on Tuesday, the Punjab CM was quoted as saying that “the Government of India had expressed its inability to even allow Punjab’s local industry to undertake commercial import of LMO [liquid medical oxygen] from Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border, which is geographically proximate”.

In the release, the CM further said that the Centre had failed to provide an “adequate supply of oxygen from alternate sources”.
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking their urgent intervention in ensuring an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to the state.

He also sought additional allocation of 50 MT LMO from a nearby source and 20 additional tankers, preferably conducive to rail travel for timely evacuation of oxygen from Bokaro.

Expressing concern over the imminent loss of lives due to oxygen shortage across the state, the chief minister said with mounting caseload, he was unable to increase Level 2 and Level 3 beds due to oxygen availability constraints.
The total allocation of LMO from outside the state is currently 195 MT, of which 90 MT is from Bokaro in eastern India. The balance 105 MT comes from LMO facilities in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

However, Punjab is not getting its daily allocated quota, said the chief minister. The existing backlog for Punjab from these LMO facilities is 5.6 MT from Panipat (Haryana), 100 MT from Sela Qui, Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and 10 MT from Roorkee, he added.
Referring to the shortage of tankers, the chief minister said the state was airlifting two empty tankers daily to Ranchi, with the filled tankers returning by road from Bokaro on a 48-50 hours journey. The chief minister said that the state government had already requested the Centre to allocate 20 additional tankers, conducive to rail travel, to allow for the regular evacuation of 90 MT LMO from Bokaro on a daily basis, but had been told that only two would be provided, and even those were yet to come.



www.indiatoday.in

Punjab had proposed to import oxygen from Pakistan, Centre rejected it, reveals CM Amarinder Singh’s letter to PM

The Punjab government had sought permission from the Centre to import liquid oxygen from Pakistan, but it was denied, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has revealed.
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in


thewire.in

Centre Turned Down Punjab’s Proposal to Urgently Buy Oxygen From Pakistan: Punjab CM

Punjab state leaders had been pushing for an ‘oxygen corridor’ from Pakistan as the graph of new COVID-19 rose inexorable from early April.
thewire.in thewire.in
This blind nationalism, hyper nationalist bloated egotistic ideas are not good...for the people of India.
Click to expand...
For my sikh friends

Well you guys wantd to be part of india and forgo your religious, cultural association with pakistani punjab

So enjoy hinduvata
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,662
8
11,726
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Vapnope said:
Pakistan and India still are trade partners in many areas and there is nothing to be ashamed off. Our people seek medical help from Indian doctors, we import raw materials from India and Modi should have allowed CM Punjab to procure oxygen tanks from Pakistan's Punjab. It is not the time for image building, it is time to save humans.
Click to expand...
Modi with his small mind and big ego(this is proven) with all the signs of a narcissist megalomaniac still have this thinking that it would damage his reputation politically, a big part of Modi's BJP electorates are won by the ideology of Pakistan hatred.

Arrogance leads to ignorance.

Hatred devours...mind and body alike.











This is more damning...even govt controlled English media is now coming up with dissenting voices...is there a change in establishment thinking there, Modi has become a burden, with far too much incumbency factor.



INDIA
Elections are over, import oxygen from Pakistan and stop the ‘genocide’
May 6, 2021, 8:26 PM IST I P Singh in Punjab @ Point Blank, India, TOI


timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Elections are over, import oxygen from Pakistan and stop the ‘genocide’

Deaths due to oxygen shortage are no less than genocide, observed Allahabad high court on May 4. “We are at pain in observing that death of Covid patients just for non-supply of oxygen to the...
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
Last edited:
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,662
8
11,726
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Genghis khan1 said:
BJP hate Pakistan so much they rather have their own countrymen die instead of importing Oxygen.
Click to expand...

It's like a genocide with tacit approval from the center.



indianexpress.com

Covid deaths due to oxygen shortage no less than genocide: Allahabad High Court

The court observed that “death of Covid patients just for non-supplying of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide” by those responsible for ensuring the continuous procurement and supply of medical oxygen.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom