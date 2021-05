Punjab had proposed to import oxygen from Pakistan, Centre rejected it, reveals CM Amarinder Singh’s letter to PM

Vapnope said: Pakistan and India still are trade partners in many areas and there is nothing to be ashamed off. Our people seek medical help from Indian doctors, we import raw materials from India and Modi should have allowed CM Punjab to procure oxygen tanks from Pakistan's Punjab. It is not the time for image building, it is time to save humans. Click to expand...

Elections are over, import oxygen from Pakistan and stop the ‘genocide’

Elections are over, import oxygen from Pakistan and stop the ‘genocide’ Deaths due to oxygen shortage are no less than genocide, observed Allahabad high court on May 4. “We are at pain in observing that death of Covid patients just for non-supply of oxygen to the...

Modi with his small mind and big ego(this is proven) with all the signs of a narcissist megalomaniac still have this thinking that it would damage his reputation politically, a big part of Modi's BJP electorates are won by the ideology of Pakistan hatred.Arrogance leads to ignorance.Hatred devours...mind and body alike.This is more damning...even govt controlled English media is now coming up with dissenting voices...is there a change in establishment thinking there, Modi has become a burden, with far too much incumbency factor.May 6, 2021, 8:26 PM IST I P Singh in Punjab @ Point Blank India , TOI