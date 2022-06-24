What's new

Punjab govt warns of filing 'treason cases' against Imran Khan, allies

The Punjab government on Friday has warned to file treason cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allies under Articles 5 and 6 of the constitution.

During a press conference at the Chief Minister’s House in Lahore along with other provincial ministers, Provincial Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan while lashing out at PTI leadership said that Imran Khan and his allies are dragging the institutions into politics and we reserved the right to take action against them under Articles 5 and 6.

“Imran Khan had looted the country with both hands,” Ata Tarar said at the press conference.

Taking a dig at the PTI chairman, Finance Minister Awais Leghari said that the former PM was only bringing forward the wealthy people and he did nothing for the poor masses.
Didn’t N league once say that every honest politician gets marked as a traitor eventually in their political careers? How the turntables.
 
Didn’t N league once say that every honest politician gets marked as a traitor eventually in their political careers? How the turntables.
Shows that N League has no political and idealogical response for PTI and IK. If it comes down to filing sedition, treason and blasphemy charges - it means you have lost it big time already.

Anyway do you know the conviction rate for treason charges in Pakistan, especially against politicians and/or head of major political parties?
 
Traitors who are in the govt. through backdoor and through horse trading, conspiring and with the help of local handlers are talking about treason case against Imran Khan, this is a sign of Qayamah. End of days coming....
 
Shows that N League has no political and idealogical response for PTI and IK. If it comes down to filing sedition, treason and blasphemy charges - it means you have lost it big time already.

Anyway do you know the conviction rate for treason charges in Pakistan, especially against politicians and/or head of major political parties?
I wouldn’t bother picking a favourite circus animal, just enjoy the show and tip your hat to the ringmaster who’s been stepping out of the arena.
 
“Imran Khan had looted the country with both hands,” Ata Tarar said at the press conference
Deko kon Kia keh Raha hy

Sure but there is still no mafi for this poor soul, who just gave one anti bajwa speech.

Bajwa to neutral Hy, to masla Kia Hy ? Nikalwaao na ... Ali wazir ky production orders "vote ko izat do" walo KY Haan q manzoor ni ho rahe NCM Kay baad se ? Vote leky pechwaary me laat mar Di. Khair. Aisy logo Kay Sath aisa he Hona chaahye
 

