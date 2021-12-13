Punjab Govt Unveils Plan to Boost Fruit Production

he Government of Punjab has introduced several new schemes to boost the production of fruit and increase the number of farms.Addressing a press conference in Multan, a spokesperson for the Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) said that the initiative has developed high-yielding fruit varieties, and invited applications from farmers interested in their plantation.The provincial government has also allocated Rs. 360 million to be distributed equally among farmers for the installation of modern equipment, including sheds, tunnels, fountains, and pens, in their farms.Interested farm owners are required to submit applications to the offices of Divisional Director Agriculture Department (Extension), Deputy Director Agriculture Department (Extension), or Deputy Director Agriculture (Horticulture) before 20 December.The PAD has also formulated a strategy to tackle the spread of weeds in wheat fields in the province. Tackling this challenge will allow the province to increase wheat production per acre to fulfill the nutritional requirements of the country’s rising population.