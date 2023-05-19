What's new

Punjab govt to send reference against judge for 'facilitating terrorists'

724962_29958154.jpg

The caretaker Punjab government has decided to send a reference against a judge "for providing extraordinary facilities to terrorists".

A meeting held on Thursday with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, reviewed the progress of legal proceedings against the miscreants involved in the incidents of May 9.

The meeting approved cash rewards for identifying the suspects involved in the incidents of terrorism. The participants in the meeting expressed concern over facilitation of the accused named in the attack on the ISI office. It was decided that a reference would be sent against a judge for facilitating alleged terrorists.

The caretaker chief minister, while ordering follow-up of the cases registered against the miscreants, said the arrest of the fleeing miscreants should be ensured as soon as possible.

