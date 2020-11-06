Punjab govt to give free school meals to primary kids

This is very good news and something I've been championing for a while. It needs to be rolled out nationally.
More details here - https://www.researchsnipers.com/punjab-govt-to-provide-free-meals-to-primary-students-every-day/
PTI are doing some excellent work to tackle malnutrition. They recently rolled out a program to provide food for pregnant women and funds for new born babies.
