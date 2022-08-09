What's new

Punjab govt to deploy security personnel at Imran Khan’s residence

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Home minister rushes to Bani Gala; Islamabad police explains legal position
1660056221483.png

The PMLQ-led Punjab government has decided to deploy security personnel at Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence, which comes under the jurisdiction of Islamabad administration.
PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi, son of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and a close ally of Imran, tweeted on Wednesday that he has heard about ‘some movement towards Banigala’ and that the Punjab police is being sent to Imran Khan’s residence ‘for protection.’

Shortly after Elahi’s tweet, Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retired) Hashim Dogar tweeted that he was headed to Bani Gala. “We will ensure the security of our leader at every cost,” he said.
Dogar also said that he has issues intructions for action against people who have hurled abuses against ‘the institution.’

Several PTI activists in the past few days have claimed that they were seeing increased movement of police vehicles near Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence. The PMLN-led federal government, which controls police in Islamabad, said that the police vehicles were sent in view of a protest in Bani Gala.
However, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Murad Saeed Wednesday made vague claims about alleged plans to arrest Imran Khan.
Saeed, who took to Twitter after Shehbaz Gill was arrested, said that the plan was thwarted after the PTI workers warned that Imran Khan was the red line.

Islamabad police explain legal position​

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital City Police has explained the legal position for the deployment of the police force from other provincial territories.
In a series of tweets following ‘rumors’, it said that police from other provinces could be deployed only when the Islamabad authorities send a request to that province.
People should “not pay attention to propaganda and false news. Islamabad Capital Police will take all steps according to the law. If there is a need for personnel from another province, a formal request will be made. People are requested to keep an eye on the situation around them,” it said.
The ICT police also said that 76 policemen under an ICT SP have been deployed for the security of Imran Khan.

AZ1

AZ1

Catalystic said:
To protect a 70 yr old man? I thought he didnt want/need security or protocol
Click to expand...
In public sure, but this is illegal activity without warrent arrest of shahbaz gill shows exactly what pdm is upto.

you better worry about maryam now
 
C

Catalystic

AZ1 said:
In public sure, but this is illegal activity without warrent arrest of shahbaz gill shows exactly what pdm is upto.

you better worry about maryam now
Click to expand...
I don’t care about any of them, go do whatever with whoever….
I can’t be bothered to support any of them, they’re all filthy scum, deserve hellfire fir eternity

Are you that dumb that you’re going to label anyone as pmln supporter? Koi aqal ha baqi ya khan k chakar mei wo b ginwa baithay
Only Ghazwa e Hind will cleanse this country from all the shit. I wait and pray for that.
 
AZ1

AZ1

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1556972542161784838

Catalystic said:
I don’t care about any of them, go do whatever with whoever….
I can’t be bothered to support any of them, they’re all filthy scum, deserve hellfire fir eternity

Are you that dumb that you’re going to label anyone as pmln supporter? Koi aqal ha baqi ya khan k chakar mei wo b ginwa baithay
Only Ghazwa e Hind will cleanse this country from all the shit. I wait and pray for that.
Click to expand...
when ghazwa e hind will start what you will do? what will be your party.
By the way, you will keep waiting maybe ghazwa e hind will not start in our lives.
 

