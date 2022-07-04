What's new

Punjab govt to bear electricity cost of households consuming 100 units

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,042
16
24,700
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1656958714924.png

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said the provincial government will bear the power cost of households that consume up to 100 units of electricity in a month.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Lahore, he said the government has set aside Rs100 billion for the relief program that will benefit at least nine million households.

The program will apply to households that consumed up to 100 units per month in last six months, the chief minister added.

Shahbaz recalled how he went to jail for the first time during his days at the Government College in Lahore.

The incumbent Punjab CM called out to save the public from inflation and improve the country’s economy.

“When PML-N government completed its tenure in 2018, wasn’t the growth rate above 5%?” he questioned.

Taking a jibe at former prime minister Imran Khan, Hamza said he would not make statements like he will commit suicide if he has to go to the IMF.

He told the media that the public is tired of hearing the same old slogans of thieves and dacoits. “The public just wants relief somehow.”

Hamza went on to say that for the past three months, political gimmicks have been doing the rounds on social media. “My journey has been filled with the law and constitutional crisis,” he said. “Sometimes the chief minister’s election is adjourned three to four times. Then there is an attack on the deputy speaker while the President keeps rejecting summaries.”
www.samaaenglish.tv

Punjab govt to bear electricity cost of households consuming 100 units

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz gives sense of relief to poor
www.samaaenglish.tv
www.geo.tv

Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab

Government sets aside Rs100 billion for relief programme, to benefit nine million households, says CM Hamza
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
8,859
-2
9,353
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 859103

View attachment 859104
Click to expand...
aur solar panel salman shahbaz ki company se lei kar arbo banaey ge lol

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 859101
Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said the provincial government will bear the power cost of households that consume up to 100 units of electricity in a month.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Lahore, he said the government has set aside Rs100 billion for the relief program that will benefit at least nine million households.

The program will apply to households that consumed up to 100 units per month in last six months, the chief minister added.

Shahbaz recalled how he went to jail for the first time during his days at the Government College in Lahore.

The incumbent Punjab CM called out to save the public from inflation and improve the country’s economy.

“When PML-N government completed its tenure in 2018, wasn’t the growth rate above 5%?” he questioned.

Taking a jibe at former prime minister Imran Khan, Hamza said he would not make statements like he will commit suicide if he has to go to the IMF.

He told the media that the public is tired of hearing the same old slogans of thieves and dacoits. “The public just wants relief somehow.”

Hamza went on to say that for the past three months, political gimmicks have been doing the rounds on social media. “My journey has been filled with the law and constitutional crisis,” he said. “Sometimes the chief minister’s election is adjourned three to four times. Then there is an attack on the deputy speaker while the President keeps rejecting summaries.”
www.samaaenglish.tv

Punjab govt to bear electricity cost of households consuming 100 units

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz gives sense of relief to poor
www.samaaenglish.tv
www.geo.tv

Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab

Government sets aside Rs100 billion for relief programme, to benefit nine million households, says CM Hamza
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
mazak kara hai awam ke sath pmln mei sab brain dead hai kia

per day 3.3 unit use karo tou month ka 99 unit banta hai. Aesa kaun sa ghar hai jo 3.3 unit use karta hoga per day? UK beth kar OP satiya gaya hai lol
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Areesh
Less Than Two Weeks Before Byelections Hamza Shehbaz Offers Political Bribe to People of Punjab
Replies
0
Views
103
Areesh
Areesh
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab Govt Reduces Price Of 10kg Flour Bag To Rs 490
2
Replies
29
Views
540
RealNapster
RealNapster
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Atta Tarar claims to have numbers for winning Punjab CM election again
Replies
14
Views
242
Mahmood-ur-Rehman
M
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab by-polls: Maryam Nawaz decides to hold conventions in various constituencies
Replies
5
Views
206
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Imran Khan was led by neutrals, lost his govt when crutches were removed’ : Maryam Nawaz at Dharampura PP 158
2
Replies
23
Views
383
IceCold
IceCold

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom