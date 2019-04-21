Punjab Govt repeals neighbourhood councils act



The Punjab government’s claim of its readiness to hold local government elections before Sept 30 has seemingly shattered as it repealed the Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighbourhood Councils Act 2019.





The government has repealed the Village Panchayats and Neighbourhood Councils Act 2019 vide amendment no 62 of the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 that reduces 25,238 village councils and neighbourhood councils to only 8,000 councils across the province.





Consequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan has withdrawn its Feb 4 notification, wherein it had notified the timeliness of different activities for the delimitation of villages and neighbourhoods in Punjab.



The ECP believes that the Punjab government’s amendment ordinance has sent all the delimitation work done so far in Punjab down the drain. Sources in the commission say the ECP will challenge the Punjab’s latest local government (amendment) ordinance in the court.





