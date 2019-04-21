What's new

Punjab Govt repeals neighbourhood councils act

The Punjab government’s claim of its readiness to hold local government elections before Sept 30 has seemingly shattered as it repealed the Punjab Village Panchayats and Neighbourhood Councils Act 2019.


The government has repealed the Village Panchayats and Neighbourhood Councils Act 2019 vide amendment no 62 of the Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 that reduces 25,238 village councils and neighbourhood councils to only 8,000 councils across the province.


Consequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan has withdrawn its Feb 4 notification, wherein it had notified the timeliness of different activities for the delimitation of villages and neighbourhoods in Punjab.


The ECP believes that the Punjab government’s amendment ordinance has sent all the delimitation work done so far in Punjab down the drain. Sources in the commission say the ECP will challenge the Punjab’s latest local government (amendment) ordinance in the court.


The ECP says the promulgation of the amendment ordinance has altogether changed the shape of the local government system leaving all delimitations and arrangements done so far ineffective.


In view of the latest situation, the ECP has summoned the chief secretary and Punjab local government and community development secretary at its office on Feb 15 (10am) so that the local government elections could be organised at the earliest.


This reporter tried to approach Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja for his comments but he opted to stay mum as he neither responded to phone call nor Whatsapp message.


The ECP had, on Feb 4, notified that preliminary lists of constituencies for inviting representations and objections be published on Feb 8. The representations and objections before the delimitation authorities by the voter concerned could be filed by Feb 23, disposal of representations and objections on March 10. The ECP had fixed March 17 as last date for communication of decisions of delimitation authorities to the delimitation committees and final publication of lists of constituencies by the delimitation committees be made on March 18.


In its latest notification, “The ECP has withdrawn Feb 4 notification issued in pursuance of repealed Act regarding the timeliness for publication of preliminary list of Village Panchayats/Neighbourhood and completion of subsequent activities for delimitation of villages and neighbourhoods in Punjab.”

everybody appreciated when PTI empowered local govt in KPK last term, but that just was a show/mock to fool people because as soon as they got the real taste of local empowerment, that was against their feudal/elite foundation and quickly discarded it.

The party has been any thing but the change, PTI is the party which has reinforced traditional governance/ status quo and everybody knew it was coming tbh, this was expected.

Musharraf did a change which was unexpected from rural feudal elite system, what musharraf did wouldn't be repeated for many years to come in pakistan, that was a real change back in 2001 when LGO was implemented.

regards
 
everybody appreciated when PTI empowered local govt in KPK last term, but that just was a show/mock to fool people because as soon as they got the real taste of local empowerment, that was against their feudal/elite foundation and quickly discarded it.

The party has been any thing but the change, PTI is the party which has reinforced traditional governance/ status quo and everybody knew it was coming tbh, this was expected.

Musharraf did a change which was unexpected from rural feudal elite system, what musharraf did wouldn't be repeated for many years to come in pakistan, that was a real change back in 2001 when LGO was implemented.

regards
In that system of Musharraf too real power was given to District Nazim who was elected indirectly. which District Nazim was not traditional feudal/elite group of politicians?
 
