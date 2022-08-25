What's new

Punjab govt registers terrorism case against Rana Sanaullah for ‘threatening judiciary, government officials’

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,842
19
25,990
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1661447438704.png

The Punjab government on Thursday registered a terrorism case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for threatening the judiciary and government officials in his speeches on April 15, 2021 and January 29, 2022.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was registered on the complaint of a citizen, Sheikh Shekaz Aslam, under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), and sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complaint stated that during his speeches on April 15, 2021 and January 29, 2022, the interior minister had threatened to stop the judiciary from doing its job and kill children of the Punjab police officials.

The FIR also reproduced his remarks, which according to it were aired on Geo TV programme Naya Pakistan recently.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562810482142380037

“The purpose of Sanaullah’s statements was to terrorise the judiciary, chief secretary, commissioner and people of the country,” the FIR said. “His aim was to stop the officials from working and prevent them from fulfilling their lawful responsibilities.”

It added that the minister’s speech had created fear in the judiciary, bureaucracy, police, administration and the nation. Furthermore, it was pleaded in the FIR that Sanaullah should be probed for his comments and should be punished “to create an example for other citizens speaking against government officials”.

The development was shared by Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar on Twitter earlier today. “Today, the police have registered an FIR (first information report) at the Industrial Area police station in Gujrat for threatening the honourable judiciary and government officials,” he said.

“The allegations are very serious and action will be taken according to the Constitution and law,” Dogar added.

Separately, he told Dawn.com that the minister would also soon be arrested.

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi also took to social media with the news saying that Sanaullah made a “false case” against PTI chief Imran Khan. “Now the people have made a true case against you,” he said, adding that the minister would soon be arrested.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562814661984403457

Moonis was referring to terror case filed against the former prime minister for “threatening” a female judge and senior police officers in a public rally that had drawn strong reaction from the federal government with the interior minister declaring that the PTI chief would not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state by inciting rebellion.
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,151
10
28,225
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
He shouldn't charge Imran Khan. Now there will be a wave of charges against PMLN leadership. Failed to understand, why Nawaz appoint Rana Sana ullah the greatest Jahil .
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,842
19
25,990
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
HAIDER said:
Seems Nawaz lost party grip on the party, all due to his absence.
Click to expand...
Yes and no, he is not all happy with SS Govt and Miftas economic policies. He was from day one not willing to take this Govt at this juncture.

Nevertheless, whenever he comes he may take on the top Jucidiary this time, as according to him there are still some remnants of Saqib Nisar's fanclub in the SC.
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
949
0
699
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Vis-A-Vis counter moves lets see how far PTI takes up criminal case of Rana S forward, therefore shows its power grip in punjab
 

