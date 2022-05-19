What's new

Punjab Govt Reduces Price Of 10kg Flour Bag To Rs 490

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz has announced relief for the people of the province and reduced price of 10 kg flour bag from Rs.650 to Rs.490.

Talking to a presser in Lahore, CM Hamza said that people will not have to stand in queues for flour in Punjab.

While attacking the Imran Khan-led government, he said that Imran has played with the people of Pakistan. He further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has destroyed the economy.

“They are not doing politics but spreading anarchy,” he said.

CM Hamza went on to say that Imran Khan wants anarchy and chaos in the country. “He talks about revolution now but he has destroyed the country from his Tsunami.”

He also said that the economy is on ventilator while political turmoil is on the rise.

Talking about enemies of Pakistan, he said that the enemy is trying to harm the country while Imran is trying to divide army with his conspiracies. “Imran is trying to destroy the institutions,” he said.

The CM also attacked Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, saying that he is the custodian of the house but he used hooligans in uniforms to attack the Assembly.

He further lamented that it has been more than a month but I don t have any cabinet.

While talking about his government in Punjab, he said that it will last till Almighty s will. They (Imran Khan) cannot stop me from providing my services to the people.
C

Catalystic

May 17, 2022
Where did the money fir subsidy come from, all of a sudden?
Whats going on…..how does this guy have control over price of one item ATTA only?
What about the rest of the items for people? No care for that?
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Catalystic said:
Where did the money fir subsidy come from, all of a sudden?
Probably they will curtail some non-developmental expenditures totalling around 200 billion.
Catalystic said:
What about the rest of the items for people? No care for that?
The federal Govt has subsidised sugar and oil in utility stores. SS will announce some more packages in his speech to the nation tomorrow.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Crystal-Clear said:
Kidher ? Location batao kaha mil raha wheat is rate per?
It will start to become available at all selling points within this week.
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Apr 9, 2019
Looks like fake patwari news,

Moreover, Hamza is not a CM punjab as he used dissident votes in Punjab assembly, he doesnt have authority to do any changes.

Even if its true, this subsidy is like breaking legs of a person first then giving him wheelchair
 
Zaki

Zaki

Oct 20, 2008
He has lost moral ground to be the CM anymore after historical decision by the Supreme Court.

These “sasta -aata” decisions are popular among the masses and will give them support in the General election but he doesn’t have much time left in the office. The clock is ticking too fast for him and likely to be ousted by next month
 

