Punjab govt obtains ‘substantial evidence’ of corruption against ex-CM Usman Buzdar

Government also tracks down details of bank accounts of his two alleged frontmenreported that the government has expedited efforts for action against Buzdar - who has already obtained bails in different fraud and corruption cases - and his accomplices in light of the reports compiled by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the intelligence bureau (IB).The government has also obtained substantial evidence against two alleged frontmen of the ex-CM.agencies probing corruption charges against ex-CM have also tracked down details of bank accounts in the name of Buzdar’s front men.Asim Naseer reported that the provincial government has also got its hand on more evidence of corruption and kickbacks against Buzdar’s paternal uncle Ameer Taimur.According to the report, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and anti-corruption department have evidence of investments - worth billions of rupees - made by Buzdar in Pakistan.It is also expected that during the investigation, the staff members of the former chief minister would make eye-popping revelations regarding ex-CM and Farha Gogi – a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi who is Imran Khan’s wife.The Punjab government has also decided to oppose Buzdar’s bail in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and provide evidence against him.The evidence against the former CM have also been dispatched to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.It has also been learned that many members of Buzdar’s staff have agreed to become informers against him.