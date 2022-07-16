What's new

Punjab govt obtains ‘substantial evidence’ of corruption against ex-CM Usman Buzdar

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,359
16
25,182
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Government also tracks down details of bank accounts of his two alleged frontmen
1657985267643.png

The Punjab government has obtained substantial evidence of corruption against former chief minister Usman Buzdar who allegedly plowed billions of rupees into different investments, SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer reported on Saturday.

SAMAA TV reported that the government has expedited efforts for action against Buzdar - who has already obtained bails in different fraud and corruption cases - and his accomplices in light of the reports compiled by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the intelligence bureau (IB).

The government has also obtained substantial evidence against two alleged frontmen of the ex-CM.

agencies probing corruption charges against ex-CM have also tracked down details of bank accounts in the name of Buzdar’s front men.

Asim Naseer reported that the provincial government has also got its hand on more evidence of corruption and kickbacks against Buzdar’s paternal uncle Ameer Taimur.

According to the report, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and anti-corruption department have evidence of investments - worth billions of rupees - made by Buzdar in Pakistan.

It is also expected that during the investigation, the staff members of the former chief minister would make eye-popping revelations regarding ex-CM and Farha Gogi – a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi who is Imran Khan’s wife.

The Punjab government has also decided to oppose Buzdar’s bail in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and provide evidence against him.

The evidence against the former CM have also been dispatched to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It has also been learned that many members of Buzdar’s staff have agreed to become informers against him.

www.samaaenglish.tv

Punjab govt obtains ‘substantial evidence’ of corruption against ex-CM Usman Buzdar

Government also tracks down details of bank accounts of his two alleged frontmen
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Case registered against Usman Buzdar for illegal transfer of 900 kanals of land in DG Khan
Replies
10
Views
378
araz
araz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt decides to file corruption plea against Usman Buzdar
2
Replies
26
Views
914
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Opposition to bring no-trust motion against CM Usman Buzdar: sources
2
Replies
25
Views
966
imadul
imadul
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab CM orders investigation against Buzdar
Replies
6
Views
261
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Punjab governor accepts Buzdar's resignation, summons assembly session tomorrow to elect new CM
Replies
0
Views
270
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom