Punjab Govt Launches Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship Program 2021
Posted 3 mins ago by Darakhshan Anjum
The government of Punjab has launched a special scholarship program ‘Rehmatul-lil-Alameen’ for the bright and underprivileged students across the province.
The program has been launched under the directives of the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, to assist the students from all the public sector colleges and universities in Punjab on merit and need basis.
The CM said that Rs. 1 billion has been allocated for the scholarship program.
The scholarship will be granted on the basis of the SSC results. The students must have secured at least 60 percent marks in SSC exams from any public sector school and then took admission in a government college within two years of passing the Matric to avail of this scholarship. Also, the students availing any other scholarship are not eligible for the program.
For the need-based applicants, the income of their household should be less than or equal to Rs. 25,000 per month and the parents must not own more than 5 acres of agricultural land or 5 marlas urban property.
Note here that out of 50 percent of need-based scholarships, a 10 percent quota will be reserved for children of government employees.
The eligibility criteria for merit-based applicants is that the candidates must have the highest score in their respective district and it will be verified by the Higher Education Department (HED). The score would be matched with the data provided by the exam boards in Punjab.
Note here that the merit of the candidacy will be determined by the district/place of residence of the candidate and not the district/place where they are admitted.
The students who wish to apply for the scholarship can visit the link https://hedscholarships.punjab.gov.pk/sign-up to create their account and submit the online application form.
The last date to apply is 10 March 2021.
The CM said that the scholarships will be transferred to students through banking channels once their details are verified online.
+++++++++++++++++++
Posted 3 mins ago by Darakhshan Anjum
The government of Punjab has launched a special scholarship program ‘Rehmatul-lil-Alameen’ for the bright and underprivileged students across the province.
The program has been launched under the directives of the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, to assist the students from all the public sector colleges and universities in Punjab on merit and need basis.
The CM said that Rs. 1 billion has been allocated for the scholarship program.
The scholarship will be granted on the basis of the SSC results. The students must have secured at least 60 percent marks in SSC exams from any public sector school and then took admission in a government college within two years of passing the Matric to avail of this scholarship. Also, the students availing any other scholarship are not eligible for the program.
For the need-based applicants, the income of their household should be less than or equal to Rs. 25,000 per month and the parents must not own more than 5 acres of agricultural land or 5 marlas urban property.
Note here that out of 50 percent of need-based scholarships, a 10 percent quota will be reserved for children of government employees.
The eligibility criteria for merit-based applicants is that the candidates must have the highest score in their respective district and it will be verified by the Higher Education Department (HED). The score would be matched with the data provided by the exam boards in Punjab.
Note here that the merit of the candidacy will be determined by the district/place of residence of the candidate and not the district/place where they are admitted.
The students who wish to apply for the scholarship can visit the link https://hedscholarships.punjab.gov.pk/sign-up to create their account and submit the online application form.
The last date to apply is 10 March 2021.
The CM said that the scholarships will be transferred to students through banking channels once their details are verified online.
Punjab Govt Launches Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship Program 2021 [Guide]
The government of Punjab has launched a special scholarship program ‘Rehmatul-lil-Alameen’ for the bright and underprivileged students across the province.
propakistani.pk