Punjab govt gives Gujrat status of division

Punjab govt gives Gujrat status of division​


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1559935491906084865

The Punjab government on Wednesday gave Gujrat the status of a division, taking the total number of divisions in the province to 10.


Board of Revenue Senior Member Zahid Akhtar Zaman has issued a notification giving Gujrat the status of 10th division of the province.

1660804088489.png



The new division will comprise three districts including Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, and Gujrat.


Gujrat has been made the division headquarters of the newly formed division and a new divisional headquarter complex will be constructed there.


Earlier, Gujrat, Hafizabad, and Mandi Bahauddin districts were part of Gujranwala division.



After the creation of the new division, the Gujranwala division will comprise Gujranwala, Narowal, and Sialkot districts.

Perhaps soon there will be a Sialkot division as well, lets wait for a better news article as this one is self contradictory. Saying two different things.

"The new division will comprise three districts including Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, and Gujrat.."

and again saying

"the creation of the new division, the Gujranwala division will comprise Gujranwala, Narowal, and Sialkot districts."
 

