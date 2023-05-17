What's new

Punjab govt demands PTI to handover ‘terrorists hiding in Zaman Park within 24 hours’

487891_6882925_updates.jpg

The interim Punjab government has given a 24-hour deadline to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over the "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at the former prime minister's Zaman Park residence in Lahore to the police.

“PTI should handover these terrorists or the law will take its course,” said Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference in Lahore. He also added that the government was aware about the presence of these "terrorists" as it had credible intelligence reports.

“PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor,” said Mir. He added that the PTI chief has been targeting the military since over a year and urged the party to hand over the “terrorists”.

The interim information minister shared that attacks on military installations were carried out during May 09 violent protests under a set plan, adding that the government has adopted a “zero tolerance policy" towards it and interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has given a “freehand” to the Punjab Police to deal with “arsonists”.

“Multiple people were in touch with Zaman Park during the attack on the Corps Commander House. They will be made an example so that no one will carry out such an act in the future,” said Mir.

The interim information minister also shared that it has been decided that those who attacked military installations will be tried in military courts.

"Those who have been arrested so far are being fully scrutinised. Cases are being forwarded after 100% confirmation [of their involvement]," said Mir.

The minister added that the "PTI miscreants" crossed a "red line" on May 9. He added that over 3,400 attackers have been arrested and 254 cases have been registered.

Out of those, 795 attackers have been identified and 78 have been physically remanded. He added that 906 miscreants have been judicially remanded while the arrest of other miscreants is ongoing.

"Those who challenged the writ of the state will be made to run in such a way that they will be able to participate in the Olympics," said Mir.

The minister said that it has been decided that those behind the attack on military installations will be tried by military courts.
PTI’s Waleed Iqbal Terms Attack On Military Installations As Workers’ ‘Personal Act’

PTI leader says action should be taken against the PTI workers involved in the attack on military installations under the Army Act​


PTI leader Waleed Iqbal - File photo

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Waleed Iqbal, the grandson of Allama Iqbal, has said that the party leadership has nothing to do with the workers who were involved in the attack on Jinnah House, saying their act was personal.
While speaking on a private TV program, Waleed Iqbal admitted that the PTI workers were involved in the attack on military installations, but that was their individual act. The leadership did not order it, he added.
He further said that action should be taken against the PTI workers involved in the attack on military installations under the Army Act.
On Tuesday, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, voiced support for the armed forces and pledged to take stern measures against those responsible for the May 9 violent demonstrations.
PM Shehbaz said in front of the NSC gathering that those who planned carried out, and assisted the vandalism on May 9 undoubtedly committed an act of terrorism.
The Prime Minister said: “Whatever happened on May 9 will be remembered as Black Day in the history of Pakistan.” He was referring to the violent protests and attacks on the General Headquarters, Lahore Corps Commander House (or Jinnah House), and other military installations after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
“The person who lives in this [Jinnah House] protects Pakistan,” the prime minister stressed.
The premier expressed his profound sorrow at the arson assault on Jinnah House and remarked, “I have never seen such a situation before.”
The premier continued by saying that those responsible for the violent acts on May 9 will face punishment. To establish an example so that no one would ever dare repeat similar actions in the future, the offenders should be held accountable.
He said that innocent people should not be touched, but the perpetrators of these horrific acts should not be spared, even if the nation’s top executive requests any mercy for them.
He claimed that these acts of vandalism are comparable to acts of terrorism and have embarrassed the entire country. The prime minister said that goons of a political party attacked military institutions, including the GHQ in Rawalpindi, the FC Camp in Quetta, and other public property. He said that these individuals had done things that “our enemy even could not think of in the last 75 years.”
PM Shehbaz also pledged that the outlaws who vandalized government buildings, destroyed military installations, and stormed the ISI headquarters in Faisalabad would not escape punishment.
He said that today’s gathering demonstrated how the whole country supports the armed forces.
Ministers from the federal government, heads of the services, and other senior officials attended the meeting.
