Punjab govt demands PTI to handover ‘terrorists hiding in Zaman Park within 24 hours’

PTI’s Waleed Iqbal Terms Attack On Military Installations As Workers’ ‘Personal Act’ ​

PTI leader says action should be taken against the PTI workers involved in the attack on military installations under the Army Act​

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Waleed Iqbal, the grandson of Allama Iqbal, has said that the party leadership has nothing to do with the workers who were involved in the attack on Jinnah House, saying their act was personal.While speaking on a private TV program, Waleed Iqbal admitted that the PTI workers were involved in the attack on military installations, but that was their individual act. The leadership did not order it, he added.He further said that action should be taken against the PTI workers involved in the attack on military installations under the Army Act.On Tuesday, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, voiced support for the armed forces and pledged to take stern measures against those responsible for the May 9 violent demonstrations.PM Shehbaz said in front of the NSC gathering that those who planned carried out, and assisted the vandalism on May 9 undoubtedly committed an act of terrorism.The Prime Minister said: “Whatever happened on May 9 will be remembered as Black Day in the history of Pakistan.” He was referring to the violent protests and attacks on the General Headquarters, Lahore Corps Commander House (or Jinnah House), and other military installations after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.“The person who lives in this [Jinnah House] protects Pakistan,” the prime minister stressed.The premier expressed his profound sorrow at the arson assault on Jinnah House and remarked, “I have never seen such a situation before.”The premier continued by saying that those responsible for the violent acts on May 9 will face punishment. To establish an example so that no one would ever dare repeat similar actions in the future, the offenders should be held accountable.He said that innocent people should not be touched, but the perpetrators of these horrific acts should not be spared, even if the nation’s top executive requests any mercy for them.He claimed that these acts of vandalism are comparable to acts of terrorism and have embarrassed the entire country. The prime minister said that goons of a political party attacked military institutions, including the GHQ in Rawalpindi, the FC Camp in Quetta, and other public property. He said that these individuals had done things that “our enemy even could not think of in the last 75 years.”PM Shehbaz also pledged that the outlaws who vandalized government buildings, destroyed military installations, and stormed the ISI headquarters in Faisalabad would not escape punishment.He said that today’s gathering demonstrated how the whole country supports the armed forces.Ministers from the federal government, heads of the services, and other senior officials attended the meeting.