FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 12,273
- 20
- Country
-
- Location
-
Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Monday took notice of the hosting a political party’s event at Government College University (GCU), ARY News reported.
Taking notice as the chancellor, Balighur Rehman said that it is regrettable to make the top educational institution of the country a ‘political arena’.
In a tweet, the Punjab governor said: “There is no space for organizing such political events in educational institutions”.
Maryam Nawaz lashed out at the Government College University (GCU) Vice-Chancellor for allowing the political event on the premises of GCU.
Punjab governor takes notice of 'political event' at GCU
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Monday took notice of the organization of a political party’s event at Government College University (GCU), ARY
arynews.tv
Punjab Governor takes notice of ‘political event’ at GCU Lahore
Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has taken took notice of hosting a political party’s event at Government College University (GCU).
www.bolnews.com
Maryam demands strict action against GCU VC over holding event for Imran
Maryam demands strict action against GCU VC over holding event for Imran
dunyanews.tv