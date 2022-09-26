Punjab Governor takes notice of ‘political event’ at GCU Lahore

Oh man the amount of butthurt by N on each and everything is so funny.



Maryam goes to universities and colleges, it's fine. Hamza goes, it's fine. You demand for student unions, it's fine. Jamiat and Pathan groups kill each other in Punjab Uni, that's fine. Our great sipah salar goes to LUMS, that's fine.



But IK cannot be invited by GCU.



Why do you then support student unions? Political leaders all over the world go to universities for talks and speeches.



Why the heck does Oxford invite world leaders for talks? Zelensky is a recent example.



Imran Khan's politics is good enough for a talk by him at Oxford, but not for GCU?



Give me a break and focus on the actual issues you fools.



N league is badly stuck in the 90's and thinks that an iron fist and suppression of dissent or expression will make all things better. Is ko ban kar do, us ko band kar do, interview cancel kar do, is ko hata do...things don't work that way anymore. Phir yeh sochtay hain keh why are we unpopular.