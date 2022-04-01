What's new

Punjab governor accepts Buzdar's resignation, summons assembly session tomorrow to elect new CM

HAIDER

HAIDER

Umar Farooq Published April 1, 2022




0
This image shows Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. — APP/File

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar accepted Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's resignation on Friday and summoned a session of the Punjab Assembly tomorrow for the election of a new provincial chief executive.
In an order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the governor wrote: "In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I, Mohammad Sarwar, the governor of Punjab, hereby summon the 40th session of the provincial assembly of Punjab to meet on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11am."
It added that the session was summoned for the election of the chief minister of Punjab under Article 130 of the Constitution.
Buzdar had presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 28 after a delegation of senior lawmakers had submitted a no-trust motion against him with Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti on the same day.
Following Buzdar's resignation, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had announced the PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate for Punjab chief minister.
The move had come as the ruling party had stepped up efforts to ensure the support of its allies ahead of a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan, against the backdrop of multiple PTI allies joining the opposition.
The PML-Q, which is a crucial ally of the PTI government in Punjab and Centre, with 10 and five seats, respectively, had later confirmed its support for the ruling party.
In a statement issued by the PML-Q following Buzdar's resignation, Elahi was quoted as telling the premier that "as allies, we will serve the nation together". He had also assured the prime minister of the PML-Q's full cooperation, the statement said.
More to follow.
 

