Punjab Government reinstates Ehsas Program and Health Card

In a Major victory for People of Pakistan and People of Punjab the stalled Ehsas (To Care) and Health card programs have been restored 100% benefiting poor people in Punjab Province in PakistanReference:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Farrukh Habib said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan directed immediate restoration of health card, Ehsaas program, shelters and other welfare works in Punjab province.He made the remarks while speaking to media after an important party’s meeting held with Imran Khan in the chair here on Wednesday; wherein issues related to the country’s political situation and future course of action were discussed threadbare.The meeting was held in Bani Gala, which was attended by senior PTI leadership.Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh Habib said that Imran Khan would visit Lahore today (Thursday) and he would take important decisions pertaining to the newly-elect Punjab.He said that Chairman PTI was very much concern about the rank and file; hence he directed the provincial government to immediately restore public welfare projects to ease their woes.Farrukh stated that the imported government destroyed all state institutions and put the health card in Punjab on backburner, which would be restored forthwith.He said that PTI finalized the name of Sabtain Khan as its candidate for the slot of the Speaker Punjab Assembly.Farrukh Habib stated that Supreme Court (SC) gave a historic decision to respect public mandate in Punjab, adding that the coalition government faced political defeat.He went on to say that Asif Ali Zardari was the new leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), as the party was facing constant humiliation and disgrace due to his advises.Panah Gah Project :Offers low income workers , place to stay and sleep , so they can save money to send it back to their family in villages . Before people used to sleep on roadsEhsaas Program :Offers help Poor , Widows with financial benefit so the person can start small business or minimum care so they can buy food