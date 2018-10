Nothing happening in Faisalabad. There was an anti-encroachment operation lead by then DCO Nasim Saqiq under Shehbaz Sahrif's gov. It was EXCELLENT. All roads were cleared to illegal occupation, streets were widened as a result, there was a very strict check on wrong parking, palazas, shops and a property of some strong people was destroyed in that drive. You could drive right up to center of the city at Faisalabad Clock Tower in your car and park there with ease. The city was so much better. In last three years, it have ALL been undone. There are encroachments everywhere. Driving on the roads, specially in the old bazar area is messy and impossible. Nothing have started yet in this current anti-encroachment drive of PTI. Lets see if it ever comes to Faisalabad.

Click to expand...