Punjab Enclaves in Sindh

Aug 1, 2017
I've been looking at several Pakistani maps after I spotted some enclaves in Northern Sindh, in some maps these enclaves are visible and in other maps not so much, I did a little research however still I could not find any mention of this, so I decided to post on here on Defence.pk, to see how many people know about this. Wouldnt it be a better idea if the Government of Punjab and Sindh worked to resolve these enclave issues?

Enclaves.png

(source: wikipeadia)

 
Mar 1, 2022
Most probably these lands were former ownership of the nawab of Bahawalpur.
When the provinces reforms were done in the 1970s after abolishing one unit policy, Bahawalpur also was added into Punjab, so these lands were also added into Punjab.
These small areas are inhabited by kutchi abadis and gypsies.
This doesn't make enough sense to be relevant so Inshallah after creation of South Punjab PM Imran Khan will also resolve this issue at the same time.
Though its been a long time since promise for South Punjab😬
 

