Punjab decides to deny PDM permission for public meetings

In view of the spike in COVID-19 positive cases the government will not give permission to the opposition alliance, sources in government said.



It is to be mentioned here that the PDM has issued its schedule of holding a public rally in Multan on November 30 and flexing its political muscles at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan ground on December 13.

“In case of violation of the decision, legal action will be taken against the leaders of the alliance”, according to sources.



It is pertinent to mention here that amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Peshawar, the district administration has denied the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) request to hold a public gathering on November 22 (today).

However, the opposition leaders have been adamant and decided against the advice by the authorities and holding their political show amid fears of further spike in the coronavirus cases.

