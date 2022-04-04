What's new

Punjab CM: Pervaiz Elahi vs. Hamza

coffee_cup

coffee_cup

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2013
5,222
4
8,503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It is getting funnier by the day.

Not have even a few days passed when Hamza and his Abba jaan were paying visits to PE and showering praises upon him.

And now all of a sudden he is fraud and cheater.

Politics in general doesnt have any morals, but Pakistani politics is class of its own! :lol:

So who is gonna win it?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

H
Jahangir Tareen announces support for Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab
2
Replies
28
Views
509
Salza
Salza
Chacha_Facebooka
  • Article
Parvez Elahi to become CM Punjab - PTI
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
227
Views
6K
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
ghazi52
Parvez Elahi for chief minister’s office : hunting for the members
Replies
0
Views
95
ghazi52
ghazi52
ziaulislam
New cheif minister to be hamza shahbaz
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
1K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
HAIDER
Punjab governor accepts Buzdar's resignation, summons assembly session tomorrow to elect new CM
Replies
0
Views
108
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom