Punjab CM: Pervaiz Elahi vs. Hamza

coffee_cup
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jan 20, 2013
- 5,222
- 4
- Country
-
- Location
-
It is getting funnier by the day.
Not have even a few days passed when Hamza and his Abba jaan were paying visits to PE and showering praises upon him.
And now all of a sudden he is fraud and cheater.
Politics in general doesnt have any morals, but Pakistani politics is class of its own!
So who is gonna win it?
Not have even a few days passed when Hamza and his Abba jaan were paying visits to PE and showering praises upon him.
And now all of a sudden he is fraud and cheater.
Politics in general doesnt have any morals, but Pakistani politics is class of its own!
So who is gonna win it?