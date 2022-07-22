What's new

Punjab CM election: Ch Shujaat refuses to support brother Pervaiz Elahi

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has refused to support Pervaiz Elahi in the election for the Punjab Chief Ministership.

According to sources, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain confirmed writing the letter.

In a major development before the voting, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi said that his uncle, Chaudhry Shujaat, has refused to back Imran Khan s candidate.

He said that he had gone to visit Shujaat but he refused to issue a video recording in this regard. "I have lost and Imran Khan has lost as well but Zardari has won," Moonis said.
Punjab CM election: Ch Shujaat refuses to support brother Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab CM election Ch Shujaat refuses to support brother Pervaiz Elahi
Norwegian

Norwegian

Patwari as usual
IceCold

IceCold

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550482250290061312
Ker di na patwarion wali baat. Agar majority party aik taraf ka decision da da then woh decision count hota ha. In this case agar Q league ka 10 ka 10 vote Pervaiz Elahi ko per jata hain to phir wohi decision stand kerta ha because vote kis ko dena ha yeh parliamentary party chaired by parliamentary party leader decide kerta ha, party leader nahi.
Or agar 10 ka 10 farg ho be gai to Shujjat ka haath main Zadari ka chankana he aii ga coz phir sa 10 seats per election ho gain or Shujaat nahi jeeta woh election.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Yeh log tweet karnay say pehle law ya court order kyun nhn parhtay?
I think Twenty PTI rebels were de-seated by the SC because the Party Chairman IK argued they did not follow the line of the party head. The same rule follows for Shujaat Hussain, as he is the party head.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1550482250290061312
Supreme Court cannot overrule the constitution Patwari

I think Twenty PTI rebels were de-seated by the SC because the Party Chairman IK argued they did not follow the line of the party head. The same rule follows for Shujaat Hussain, as he is the party head.
Nevertheless, PMLQ members in the PA have yet not voted, maybe they are in limbo as well.
Constitution says parliamentary leader not party head Patwari
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

ق لیگ کی خدیجہ فاروقی اور شجاعت نواز اجنالہ نے چوہدری پرویز الٰہی کو ووٹ ڈال دیا
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

Aik zardari sab per bhari :lol:
 
Jango

Jango

I think Twenty PTI rebels were de-seated by the SC because the Party Chairman IK argued they did not follow the line of the party head. The same rule follows for Shujaat Hussain, as he is the party head.
Meri jaan ja kar aap zara SC ka order aik bar phir parh lain...baraye mehrbani aap ki

Exact para bataoon order ka ya khud dhoond lain gay aap?
 

