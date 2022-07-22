Punjab CM election: Ch Shujaat refuses to support brother Pervaiz Elahi Punjab CM election Ch Shujaat refuses to support brother Pervaiz Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has refused to support Pervaiz Elahi in the election for the Punjab Chief Ministership.According to sources, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain confirmed writing the letter.In a major development before the voting, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi said that his uncle, Chaudhry Shujaat, has refused to back Imran Khan s candidate.He said that he had gone to visit Shujaat but he refused to issue a video recording in this regard. "I have lost and Imran Khan has lost as well but Zardari has won," Moonis said.