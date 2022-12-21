What's new

Punjab CM approves 100% hike in secretariat allowance

Punjab CM approves 100% hike in secretariat allowance​


FkfXa0zWYAAIW5h


Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has continued to bestow benefits on the provincial bureaucracy from the national kitty, TV channel 24NewsHD reported.



In a fresh move, he approved a summary to give 100 per cent secretariat allowance to the civil secretariat officers in BS-1 to BS-22.



It would add a burden of one billion rupees annually to the provincial exchequer.



Earlier, it has been decided to grant a secretariat allowance equivalent to 50% on the ongoing basic pay scales 2017 to employees of Punjab Civil Secretariat in Grade 01 to 22.



The Punjab Finance Department sent the summary to the Punjab Chief Minister who was immediately approved.


The increase in the salaries of the bureaucracy has been done to increase the civil secretariat allowance.



According to the sources, the senior officials will also benefit from the compensation.


They said that a 50 percent increase in the basic salary supplement for the officers in 2017 has been approved in principle. This allowance will be applicable only to officers and employees of Civil Secretariat and S&GAD.


Even before this, civil servants’ salaries have been increased by 50% during the Buzdar regime. The officials who are seconded to the departments outside the secretariat receive only 50 percent compensation.

indeed a shit show, Corruption in Punjab, why am i not surprised Also, id you knw that PM also approved 150% hike in Burecarcts allowance, at a time when country is on verge of default ,
 

