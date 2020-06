Modi should send RSS, who are trained to fight with sticks, to patrol the LAC.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Says RSS Should Patrol LAC1) Why did Modi send soldiers without weapons?2) Chinese came pre-planned with weapons but Indian soldiers were sent with out any weapons3) Military is trained to fight with weapons not to fight with stones & rods. If the expectation is to fight with baton,4) Why did Modi cancel additional Mountain corps cancelled?5) China is using salami policy by slicing and take a slice of land every few days6) India should retaliate first before starting any talksSo the question to the Sanghis, Why is Modi not sending RSS to LAC to fight the Chinese?