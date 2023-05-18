What's new

Punjab caretaker government presents ‘terrorism’ evidence to ECP against PTI

Banning PTI: Punjab govt presents ‘terrorism’ evidence to ECP​

Caretaker CM says political party disgraced entire nation by carrying out 'planned' attacks on military installations

May 18, 2023
tribune.com.pk

Banning PTI: Punjab govt presents ‘terrorism’ evidence to ECP | The Express Tribune

Caretaker CM says political party disgraced entire nation by carrying out 'planned' attacks on military installations
tribune.com.pk

Funniest quote from the article

According to details, the CEC arrived at the Chief Minister House in Lahore to meet Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday. A high-level briefing session was held under their chairmanship. The meeting strongly condemned the terrorist incidents of May 9 and expressed complete solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

