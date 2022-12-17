What's new

Punjab Cabinet Approves Mass Underground Transit System in Lahore

The Punjab cabinet approved an underground mass transit system for Lahore this Friday, as well as the inclusion of subterranean blue and purple line mass transit projects as a part of the Annual Development Program.

The decision was taken at the sixth cabinet meeting, which was chaired by the Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The CM declared on the occasion that he did not wish to damage Lahore by introducing an underground railway system. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will help start the Blue Line, Purple Line, and mass transportation projects.


He went on to say that the project will be developed on a build-operate-transfer basis, with no money coming from the Punjab government.

The subway would run from Valencia Town to Karma Chowk, Liberty Chowk, and Data Darbar, eventually reaching the airport.


Eight major Orange Line railway stations would also be built. The cabinet also authorized the Planning and Development Board and the Transport Department to negotiate technical assistance and finance with the ADB.
Faisalabad needs mass transport more than Lahore as it's the foremost industrial city of Punjab

Lahore in comparison isn't as productive- tax spending should be based on law of return
 

