Punjab Cabinet Approves Mass Underground Transit System in Lahore

The decision was taken at the sixth cabinet meeting, which was chaired by the Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.The CM declared on the occasion that he did not wish to damage Lahore by introducing an underground railway system. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will help start the Blue Line, Purple Line, and mass transportation projects.The subway would run from Valencia Town to Karma Chowk, Liberty Chowk, and Data Darbar, eventually reaching the airport.Eight major Orange Line railway stations would also be built. The cabinet also authorized the Planning and Development Board and the Transport Department to negotiate technical assistance and finance with the ADB.