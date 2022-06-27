What's new

Punjab by-polls: Maryam Nawaz decides to hold conventions in various constituencies

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday decided to hold convention in different constituencies ahead of the July 17 by-elections in Punjab’s 20 constituencies.

The seats fell vacant after Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for voting for Hamza Shahbaz in election for Punjab Chief Minister.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has also become active after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched a campaign where by-elections are scheduled to be held on July 17.

Sources said that the PML-N vice president will meet stakeholders in constituencies where the party candidate’s position would be weak.

She will visit different constituencies on the directions of former PM and party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

On the other hand, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz has also constituted a monitoring cell for the by-polls and senior party leaders have been assigned duties in Lahore and other constituencies.

Sources further said that the Punjab CM is not likely to participate in the workers’ convention.

Hamza Shahbaz said that the competition is tough but the PML-N will emerge victorious.
 
FWR4mNDXEAI2I1Q.jpg
 

