PUNJAB/BALOCHISTAN-- Kachhi Canal Project ( 500 KM )

Kachhi Canal Project ...........500 KM Long


Districts: Muzaffargarh, D.G. Khan & Rajanpur of Punjab
Districts: Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Bolan and Jhal Magsi of Balochistan.

Construction of Head Regulator at Taunsa Barrage on Indus River Main Canal about 500 km (300 km lined canal in Punjab and 200 km unlined canal in Balochistan) Distribution system 1500 km.

The main objective of the project is to provide sustainable irrigation water supply to 7,13,000 acres of agricultural land so as to increase agricultural production and uplift the socio economic condition of the inhabitants.

300 km (lined)
200 km (Unlined)

300Km of the canal is built and is most likely functional by Now
Red line is the canal..


canal%20268_zpsczbrhc9h.png


Area in between red and blue line is the region which will benefit and be brought under cultivation for this canal

canal%202_zpsuxc8u0w2.jpg

Pakistan still needs a plan to save 80% of water going into sea each year and a mega dam to save extra supply

713,000 acres , still is a commendable area , and project is a successful project
 
Great. Can anybody please tell me why the Balochistan part is unlined? Has it got anything to do with the local terrain?
 
CDWP approves 258% increase in cost of Kachhi Canal project


Published: February 7, 2017


ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday approved a further increase in the cost of Kachhi Canal project to Rs80.5 billion, up a whopping 258%, despite admitting that the scheme is plagued by several technical shortcomings and an illustration of lacklustre implementation and ill-planning.

It was the second revision in the project’s cost in less than four years, which the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved without looking at findings of an inquiry conducted by a former chief justice of Pakistan into allegations of corruption in the mega project.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal chaired the CDWP meeting.

The CDWP also approved almost 25% increase in the cost of Chashma Nuclear Power Plants III and IV. The revised cost of the power plants is now Rs233.9 billion, up Rs44 billion.


Both the Kachhi Canal will now go to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) for final approval.

Kachhi Canal

General Pervez Musharraf-led government had approved the project at a cost of Rs31.2 billion in 2003 for irrigating 713,000 acres of land in Balochistan. The plan envisaged provision of 6,000 cusecs of water to Balochistan districts through the construction of a 500km-long canal from the Taunsa Barrage, Punjab.

However, the project suffered since the beginning due to the irregular award of contracts and compromises on the quality of work. The PML-N government reduced the scope of the project from 713,000 acres to just 72,000 acres and still the cost went up 258% from the original cost of 2013.

It was the second revision in the cost and scope of the project by the PML-N government and that too without addressing its shortcomings.

The government first revised the cost to Rs57.6 billion in December 2013 and made the second revision on Tuesday without taking the culprits to task.

Some high-ranking officials of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) were involved in corrupt practices, according to officials privy to the findings of investigations.

“The project is a troubled venture facing an ongoing inquiry into technical soundness and financial transparency by a committee constituted by the Council of Common Interests,” said the project documents.

“Several technical shortcomings have been identified during the technical and financial audit of the project,” they said. The project has become an illustration of lacklustre implementation and ill-planning, according to the documents.

The Kacchi Canal project is not the only case facing serious financial issues as the Neelum-Jhelum project has also met a similar fate. Its cost has swelled to Rs500 billion from just Rs274 billion.

The Planning Commission found shortcomings even in the revised project but still the CDWP approved it.

Against the Rs4 billion allocation for new contracts in the 2013 revision, the CDWP on Tuesday sanctioned Rs12 billion. For engineering and administrative expenditures, Rs7.4 billion was approved, up from Rs1.2 billion in 2013.

According to an understanding reached between the Ministry of Water and Power and the Ministry of Planning and Development, Wapda will operationalise the project by August this year by providing water for 55,000 acres of land.

The planning ministry will release Rs10 billion in the next three months to support the construction work.

Wapda will certify the irrigation of 72,000 acres by December 2017 and the planning ministry will release Rs13 billion in the next financial year 2017-18.
 
usamafarooqui2 said:
We should go for Kalabagh dam
Click to expand...

We have 100's of other Proposed dams whose preliminary studies are already completed. why stuck with Kalabag when you can built other dam's ? i say, first complete those proposed dam's which are not controversial. then after 10 year's , when much of the population will be educated "go for Kalabag". but first let build Diamer-basha dam, dasu dam, Muhmand dam, Kuram tangi dam etc.
 
Kachhi Canal project’s phase-I to be completed in 2017

LAHORE - In view of the significance of Kachhi Canal for development of irrigated agriculture in backward areas of Balochistan, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) is committed to complete Phase-I of this project by end December in phased manner to irrigate 72,000 acres of virgin land in the remote areas of Dera Bugti.

This was stated by WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil during his visit to Kachhi Canal Project. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Kachhi Canal is a vital project to ensure economic development and social uplift in the far flung areas of Balochistan by promoting agriculture and agro-based economy. He said that vast tracts of cultivable land are available in Balochistan, but could not be ploughed for want of water. However, with completion of Kachhi Canal Project, people in the area will be able to cultivate their lands and accrue the benefits, he added.

He said that the project was long-delayed due to a number of impediments, however, in the aftermath of August 2016, concerted efforts were made to resolve the issues relating to implementation of the project, and the project is heading towards its completion with a satisfactory construction pace.

During his visit to the project, the Wapda chairman had a detailed round of the head regulator and various portions of the main canal. While interacting with the Wapda field staff and representatives of the consultants and the contractors, the Wapda chairman emphasized upon them to put in their maximum for completion of the project in accordance with the schedule.
 
because Kalabagh makes most sense due to its location and water reservoir capacity. Max value at minimum/same cost.


RealNapster said:
We have 100's of other Proposed dams whose preliminary studies are already completed. why stuck with Kalabag when you can built other dam's ? i say, first complete those proposed dam's which are not controversial. then after 10 year's , when much of the population will be educated "go for Kalabag". but first let build Diamer-basha dam, dasu dam, Muhmand dam, Kuram tangi dam etc.
Thorough Pro said:
because Kalabagh makes most sense due to its location and water reservoir capacity. Max value at minimum/same cost.
Man You missed the whole Point.

But Hay. let's stick to Kalabag dam. baki dam tab banayn gay jab Kalabag ban jaaye. teak hay Sir ?

ghazi52 said:
This was stated by WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil during his visit to Kachhi Canal Project.
If you have some Pictures of His visit and of the site. Please, Do share.
 
500 KM Kachhi Canal project’s phase-I to be completed in 2017 with 80 Billion Rs. Wapda is committed to complete Phase-I of this project by end December in phased manner to irrigate 72,000 acres of virgin land in the remote areas of Dera Bugti Balochistan.



18556279_665717226962784_7399273795005470544_n.jpg




18557496_665717313629442_2554018190345983738_n.jpg

