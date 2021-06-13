Punjab approves budget worth Rs2.653 Trillion ($17.1b)

Punjab approves budget worth Rs2.653 trillion During the cabinet meeting, the suggestion to increase agriculture tax was put forward, but CM Buzdar rejected it

Geo News obtained a copy of the budget speech of the Finance Minister of Punjab. The budget of Punjab is Rs. 2653 billion. The budget for the next financial year is 18% more than last year.According to the document, a 66 per cent increase has been proposed in the development budget, with Rs 205.50 billion allocated for education and health.According to the document, the budget for health and education has been increased by 110 per cent, with Rs 145.87 billion for infrastructure and Rs 741.41 billion for special programs.According to the budget document, the amount of Rs 57.90 billion allocated for agriculture, tourism and forestry is 234 percent more than last year.According to the document, Rs 12 billion has been set aside for 5 mother child hospitals, while a total of Rs 369 billion has been set aside for health.According to the document, 577 schools in 22 districts are being given the status of middle and high schools. Rs 6.80 billion has been earmarked for upgrading schools, which will benefit 4 million students, while Rs 1.80 billion for 8 new universities. Rs.Rs.834 million has been earmarked for Rehmat-ul-Alamin Scholarship, the total budget for education has been earmarked at Rs.442 billion, which is 13% more than last year.Rs 96 billion has been earmarked for development expenditure, while Rs 388 billion has been earmarked for ongoing expenditure, Rs 189 billion has been earmarked for South Punjab and Rs 1 billion has been earmarked for development of Cholistani areas. ۔