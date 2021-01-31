What's new

Punjab approved 2 cotton seed with avg 50 Maund yield (almost 2.5 times than existing seed)

Sulman Badshah

Sulman Badshah

Punjab Seed Council approves two new Bt cotton varieties



MULTAN: The Punjab Seed Council Friday approved two new Bt cotton varieties bringing sizeable increase in production and enhancing yield potential up to 50 maunds, agriculture officials said.
A spokesperson to Central Cotton Research Institute Sajjid Mehmood said Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi chaired the 54th meeting of PSC at Agriculture House Lahore and agricultural scientists across the province attended the meeting. He said the varieties have high fiber properties as well as resistance to viruses and high productivity. Pakistan Central Cotton Committee vice president Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur congratulated the Director CCRE Multan and all the agricultural scientists, particularly the agronomists and other staff of the Breeding Section and expressed hope that Pakistan Central Cotton Committee would continue in the future and its research institutes maintain old tradition of introducing best varieties of cotton to farmers.
Dr Zahid Mahmood, Director, The Central Cotton Research Institute Director Dr Zahid Mehmood said the approved varieties have the potential to withstand high temperatures and give excellent yields in less available water.

 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Sulman Badshah said:
Our seed system was f*cked up by corrupt people...
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Pak needs to give 200% importance to quadruple the agro production, which is plausible according to the studies given the reforms in irrigation and agro technologies are made coupled with constructing dams!! Why? Agriculture is the coming front in the global warfare!!! Why do you think they want an absolute monopoly over the agro sector in India???
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

Sulman Badshah said:
very nice .
 
