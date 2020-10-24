Punjab Announces Scholarships for Baloch, GB And Ex-FATA Students
Posted 5 hours ago by Raza Rizvi
The Punjab government has announced 22,000 scholarships for deserving students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar made this announcement in a press conference on Friday.
Addressing the presser, Governor Punjab said that the four-year scholarship program will offer 1,216 fully-funded and 18,346 half-funded scholarships for deserving students. Moreover, the existing Baloch students’ scholarship will also remain intact.
Over the last month, Punjab Governor has visited Balochistan, consulted with the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Minister of Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, and the Chief Secretary Punjab, and met different Public/Private Universities’ administration and philanthropists to finalize the scholarship program.
--------------------------
Posted 5 hours ago by Raza Rizvi
The Punjab government has announced 22,000 scholarships for deserving students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar made this announcement in a press conference on Friday.
Addressing the presser, Governor Punjab said that the four-year scholarship program will offer 1,216 fully-funded and 18,346 half-funded scholarships for deserving students. Moreover, the existing Baloch students’ scholarship will also remain intact.
Chaudhry Sarwar asked students to contact him at his office whenever they face any difficulty. He reaffirmed his dedication to fulfilling every promise he made regarding the program.This is the biggest package in our 72 years history, in which 22,000 students from different provinces will avail full and half scholarships.
Over the last month, Punjab Governor has visited Balochistan, consulted with the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Minister of Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, and the Chief Secretary Punjab, and met different Public/Private Universities’ administration and philanthropists to finalize the scholarship program.
Punjab Announces Scholarships for Baloch, GB And Ex-FATA Students
The Punjab government has announced 22,000 scholarships for deserving students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
propakistani.pk