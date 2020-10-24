What's new

Punjab Announces Scholarships for Baloch, GB And Ex-FATA Students

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,913
-1
3,855
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Punjab Announces Scholarships for Baloch, GB And Ex-FATA Students

Posted 5 hours ago by Raza Rizvi




The Punjab government has announced 22,000 scholarships for deserving students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar made this announcement in a press conference on Friday.

Addressing the presser, Governor Punjab said that the four-year scholarship program will offer 1,216 fully-funded and 18,346 half-funded scholarships for deserving students. Moreover, the existing Baloch students’ scholarship will also remain intact.
This is the biggest package in our 72 years history, in which 22,000 students from different provinces will avail full and half scholarships.
Click to expand...
Chaudhry Sarwar asked students to contact him at his office whenever they face any difficulty. He reaffirmed his dedication to fulfilling every promise he made regarding the program.

Over the last month, Punjab Governor has visited Balochistan, consulted with the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Minister of Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, and the Chief Secretary Punjab, and met different Public/Private Universities’ administration and philanthropists to finalize the scholarship program.

propakistani.pk

Punjab Announces Scholarships for Baloch, GB And Ex-FATA Students

The Punjab government has announced 22,000 scholarships for deserving students from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
--------------------------
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top