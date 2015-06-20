Punjab Announces e-filing Facility for Court Cases for Overseas Pakistanis Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, has announced an e-filing facility for overseas Pakistanis in the courts in order to facilitate

Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, has announced an e-filing facility for overseas Pakistanis in the courts in order to facilitate them.The governor held a meeting with Vice-Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Muhammad Wasim Ramey, and other officials in which he made this announcement and said that special courts will be established and an e-filing facility for cases will be provided to ensure timely justice to Pakistanis living abroad.He said that the expats will file their cases from abroad using the e-filing facility and will record testimony and participate in the proceedings via a video link.The governor also discussed other steps taken by the incumbent government to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis.He said that the PTI government wants to give overseas Pakistanis their voting right, adding that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the federal and Punjab government are united to assist overseas Pakistanis.The meeting shared ideas on further assistance of overseas Pakistanis and discussed the solutions to their problems.