The ATS officials have revealed during an investigation that an IAF officer was also contacted by the Pakistan Intelligence Operative using same IP address as used to communicate with DRDO scientist Pradeek Kurulakar​

Pune : IAF official also contacted by Pakistan spy using same IP address as Pradeep Kurulkar The ATS officials have revealed during an investigation that an IAF officer was also contacted by the Pakistan Intelligence Operative using same IP address as used to communicate with DRDO scientist Pradeek Kurulakar

The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) officials during the investigation of the DRDO scientist espionage case have revealed that an Indian Air Force officer was also in contact with a Pakisan Intelligence Operative (PIO). According to ATS officials, the IAF officer is also suspected to have been trapped by the woman intelligence operative of Pakistan using the same IP address which was used to communicate with DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar.The Air Force officer who is working at Bengaluru has recorded his statement with ATS and the Indian Air Force has also initiated an internal enquiry on the matter. The investigation also revealed that Kurulkar was using four different mobile phones and the ATS officials were facing difficulties in opening the lock of one of the seized mobile phones. However, ATS officials have now opened the lock of the seized phone and a detailed analysis will be done.The ATS officials today informed the court that Kurulkar had used DRDO Guest House in Mumbai for meetings and a detailed investigation is necessary to get more details on it.