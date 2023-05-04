Pune: Honeytrapped DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan

© Provided by Free Press Journal
In yet another case of honeytrap, a scientist named Pradip Kurulkar (59) from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory in Pune has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act, of 1923, said an official from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
The investigation will be carried out by the Pune unit of the ATS The action was taken after a complaint was made by another DRDO official.
Amritpal Singh gets funding from Pakistan's ISI: Report
The accused is a COEP alumni
Kurulkar has been accused of falling prey to a honeytrap and leaking sensitive information to a Pakistani Intelligence Operative through WhatsApp video calls and voice messages. Kurulkar joined DRDO at CVRDE, Avadi, in 1988 after completing his Bachelor’s degree (BE) in Electrical Engineering from COEP Pune in 1985. He was working as Director of Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) [R&DE(E)], a premier Systems Engineering Laboratory of DRDO.
Mortgage Guelph - Denied by the Bank? Call Burke
Ad
www.burkefinancial.ca/home equity
"The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country," an ATS release said.
The Kerala Story Trailer: Adah Sharma's film narrates shocking tales of state's girls falling victim to love jihad & joining ISIS
Booked under Official Secrets Act
An offense under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai and further probe is on, it added.
Honey trapping is a strategy in espionage where an agent cultivates a relationship with a civilian in order to exploit their trust or gain access to confidential information. This incident once again highlights the challenge posed by honey trapping to Indian security agencies, as an increasing number of individuals with access to sensitive information continue to be trapped by Pakistani spies, despite repeated warnings from higher authorities.
Bhopal: Govt employee falls prey to honeytrap; case registered against 4 persons, including 2 women
Sponsored Content
Switch to QuestMortgage - Start your Application Today
Ad
www.questrade.com/Mortgage/Switch
Ebern Designs Ridgemoor L-Shape Desk Black 27.56 X 52.75 X 19.67 in | C001966589, Wood | Wayfair CA
Ad
Wayfair Canada
nesto | Online Mortgages - Cashback up to $9,250*
Ad
nesto.ca
DNA
'Damaged my butt' : Indian Railways reacts to man's broken handle complaint
18
5
1
1% Cashback* - Mortgage Rates
Ad
nesto.ca
Times Now
DRDO Scientist Arrested In Pune For Providing Information To Pakistani Agents, Used WhatsApp To Chat
13
1
Ebern Designs Annemore Desk Black/Brown 33.46 X 33.07 X 17.72 in | C000323801, Wood | Wayfair CA
Ad
Wayfair Canada
The Indian Express
Electrocution while setting up DTH TV: 1 dead, another critical in Pune
Mortgage Broker Brantford ON - Mortgage Rate from 3.49% APR
Ad
truenorthmortgage.ca
Firstpost
India initiates construction of Maldivies Coast Guard harbour, aims to deter Chinese naval incursions
17
1
Mortgage Broker Kingston ON - Mortgage Rate from 3.49% APR
Ad
truenorthmortgage.ca
India Today
IFS officer shares video of a fierce fight between two elephants. Internet is surprised
4
1
© 2023 MicrosoftFeedback
Shahbaz our boys are doing great job. BRAVO
In yet another case of honeytrap, a scientist named Pradip Kurulkar (59) from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory in Pune has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act, of 1923, said an official from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
The investigation will be carried out by the Pune unit of the ATS The action was taken after a complaint was made by another DRDO official.
Amritpal Singh gets funding from Pakistan's ISI: Report
The accused is a COEP alumni
Kurulkar has been accused of falling prey to a honeytrap and leaking sensitive information to a Pakistani Intelligence Operative through WhatsApp video calls and voice messages. Kurulkar joined DRDO at CVRDE, Avadi, in 1988 after completing his Bachelor’s degree (BE) in Electrical Engineering from COEP Pune in 1985. He was working as Director of Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) [R&DE(E)], a premier Systems Engineering Laboratory of DRDO.
Mortgage Guelph - Denied by the Bank? Call Burke
Ad
www.burkefinancial.ca/home equity
"The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country," an ATS release said.
The Kerala Story Trailer: Adah Sharma's film narrates shocking tales of state's girls falling victim to love jihad & joining ISIS
Booked under Official Secrets Act
An offense under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai and further probe is on, it added.
Honey trapping is a strategy in espionage where an agent cultivates a relationship with a civilian in order to exploit their trust or gain access to confidential information. This incident once again highlights the challenge posed by honey trapping to Indian security agencies, as an increasing number of individuals with access to sensitive information continue to be trapped by Pakistani spies, despite repeated warnings from higher authorities.
Bhopal: Govt employee falls prey to honeytrap; case registered against 4 persons, including 2 women
Sponsored Content
Switch to QuestMortgage - Start your Application Today
Ad
www.questrade.com/Mortgage/Switch
Ebern Designs Ridgemoor L-Shape Desk Black 27.56 X 52.75 X 19.67 in | C001966589, Wood | Wayfair CA
Ad
Wayfair Canada
MORE FOR YOU
nesto | Online Mortgages - Cashback up to $9,250*
Ad
nesto.ca
DNA
'Damaged my butt' : Indian Railways reacts to man's broken handle complaint
18
5
1
1% Cashback* - Mortgage Rates
Ad
nesto.ca
Times Now
DRDO Scientist Arrested In Pune For Providing Information To Pakistani Agents, Used WhatsApp To Chat
13
1
Ebern Designs Annemore Desk Black/Brown 33.46 X 33.07 X 17.72 in | C000323801, Wood | Wayfair CA
Ad
Wayfair Canada
The Indian Express
Electrocution while setting up DTH TV: 1 dead, another critical in Pune
Mortgage Broker Brantford ON - Mortgage Rate from 3.49% APR
Ad
truenorthmortgage.ca
Firstpost
India initiates construction of Maldivies Coast Guard harbour, aims to deter Chinese naval incursions
17
1
Mortgage Broker Kingston ON - Mortgage Rate from 3.49% APR
Ad
truenorthmortgage.ca
India Today
IFS officer shares video of a fierce fight between two elephants. Internet is surprised
4
1
© 2023 MicrosoftFeedback
Pune: Honeytrapped DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan
The scientist has been accused of leaking sensitive information to a Pakistani Intelligence Operative through WhatsApp video calls and voice messages, thus falling prey to a honeytrap. He joined DRDO at CVRDE, Avadi, in 1988 after completing his Bachelor’s degree (BE) in Electrical Engineering...
www.freepressjournal.in
Shahbaz our boys are doing great job. BRAVO