Pune: Another sleazy Pajeet scientist honeytrapped by ISI

DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for 'providing information' to Pakistani agents​

The ATS said that despite holding a responsible position, the DRDO official misused his post thereby compromising sensitive government secrets, which could pose a threat to India's security if it falls into the hands of the enemy nation.​


The ATS has filed a case under Section 1923 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and other relevant sections.
The ATS has filed a case under Section 1923 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and other relevant sections.
A DRDO scientist, who was working in one of the facilities of DRDO in Pune, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on the charges of espionage, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. The ATS said the scientist was found to have had contact with the operatives of Pakistan's Intelligence Agency through social media via WhatsApp messages, voice calls, and video.

The ATS said that despite holding a responsible position, the DRDO official allegedly misused his post thereby compromising sensitive government secrets, which could pose a threat to India's security if it falls into the hands of the enemy nation. The ATS has filed a case under Section 1923 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and other relevant sections. Further probe is underway.

DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for 'providing information' to Pakistani agents

The ATS said that despite holding a responsible position, the DRDO official misused his post thereby compromising sensitive government secrets, which could pose a threat to India's security if it falls into the hands of the enemy nation.
