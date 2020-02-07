Pulwama Attack: Did Modi Order False Flag Operation in Kashmir?

#India released confession video of a man purported to be "Ajmal Kasab" after the #Mumbai #terror attack. It raises serious questions, particularly about his #Mumbaikar accent and the fact that he seeks forgiveness from "Bhagwan", not Allah. #FalseFlag---------------------------------------------Another now well-known #Indian false flag op, according to ex RAW official RK Yadav, was Fokker hijacking to #Lahore by #RAW agent Hashim Qureshi. It was then used by Indira Gandhi as pretext for banning overflights of #Pakistani passenger planes in 1971."There was an agent of R&AW-Hashim Qureshi in Srinagar.......R&AW persuaded Hashim Qureshi to work for them.....After the plan was given final shape, on January 30, 1971, Hashim Qureshi along with another operative Ashraf Qureshi, his relative, was allowed to hijack a Fokker Friendship plane Ganga of Indian Airlines with 26 passengers on board, to take the plane to Lahore airport. R&AW allowed him to carry a grenade and a toy pistol inside the plane. Pakistani authorities at Lahore airport allowed the plane to land when they were informed that it had been hijacked by National Liberation Front activist militants of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. All India Radio soon made broadcast of this hijacking and the whole world was informed that the Pakistan Government was behind this hijacking...The incident overtly gave India the right opportunity which was planned by R.N. Kao, to cancel the flights of Pakistan over its territory which hampered the plans of Yahya Khan to send its troops by air to curb the political movement of Mujib in East Pakistan".