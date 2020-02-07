What's new

Pulwama Attack: Did Modi Order False Flag Operation in Kashmir?

Pulwama Attack: Did Modi Order False Flag Operation in Kashmir?

On 14 February 2019, a terrorist attack near Pulwama in Kashmir killed 40 Indian soldiers. It has now come to light that Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami had prior knowledge of it. He wrote in a WhatApp message to BARC TV rating company head Pratho Dasgupta on that day that his channel was “20 min ahead on the biggest terrorist attack of the year in Kashmir”. Arnab Goswami has close ties to the nation's Hindu Nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr. Modi's government implicated Pakistan and ordered air strikes in Balakot. These recent disclosures are raising serious questions about Pulwama and its aftermath. Was this a false flag operation carried out by Indian intelligence agencies to create a pretext for an attack on Pakistan? Was the killing of Indian soldiers in Pulwama orchestrated by the Modi government to win India's general elections that soon followed in April-May 2019? Could this reckless act by India's leader have escalated into a full-scale nuclear war with Pakistan, leading to hundreds of millions of deaths?

Goswami's WhatsApp Messages on Pulwama Attack

Arnab Goswami and Pratho Dasgupta have been indicted in Indian state of Maharashtra for manipulating television ratings of Republic TV. As part of the prosecution's case, Mumbai police have submitted evidence that includes transcripts of WhatsApp conversations between Goswami and Dasgupta which suggest that the former had prior knowledge of the Pulwama terrorist attack.

The transcript shows Goswami writing to Dasgupta on Feb 14, 2019, the day of the Pulwama attack: “Sir 20 min ahead on the biggest terrorist attack of the year in Kashmir....only only channel with a ground presence”. It begs the question: How did Goswami's channel manage to have its media team in Pulwama at the time of the attack without prior knowledge of what was going to happen? Who told them about it?

In addition to Pulwama attack, Goswami also had knowledge of Balakot bombing in Pakistan that Modi ordered on February 26, 2019? This again raises the question: How did Goswami learn about it?

After reading these transcripts, it is hard to escape the conclusion that both Pulwama and Balakot were orchestrated and timed by Mr. Modi's Hindu Nationalist government to ensure BJP's win in 2019 elections. These were reckless actions that could have escalated into a major nuclear war between India and Pakistan. It was Pakistan's measured response to Indian provocation that prevented widespread destruction and the deaths of hundreds of millions of innocent people in South Asia and elsewhere.


#India released confession video of a man purported to be "Ajmal Kasab" after the #Mumbai #terror attack. It raises serious questions, particularly about his #Mumbaikar accent and the fact that he seeks forgiveness from "Bhagwan", not Allah. #FalseFlag

https://www.riazhaq.com/2015/01/mumbai-attack-confession-rare-jihadi.html

---------------------------------------------

Another now well-known #Indian false flag op, according to ex RAW official RK Yadav, was Fokker hijacking to #Lahore by #RAW agent Hashim Qureshi. It was then used by Indira Gandhi as pretext for banning overflights of #Pakistani passenger planes in 1971.

"There was an agent of R&AW-Hashim Qureshi in Srinagar.......R&AW persuaded Hashim Qureshi to work for them.....After the plan was given final shape, on January 30, 1971, Hashim Qureshi along with another operative Ashraf Qureshi, his relative, was allowed to hijack a Fokker Friendship plane Ganga of Indian Airlines with 26 passengers on board, to take the plane to Lahore airport. R&AW allowed him to carry a grenade and a toy pistol inside the plane. Pakistani authorities at Lahore airport allowed the plane to land when they were informed that it had been hijacked by National Liberation Front activist militants of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. All India Radio soon made broadcast of this hijacking and the whole world was informed that the Pakistan Government was behind this hijacking...The incident overtly gave India the right opportunity which was planned by R.N. Kao, to cancel the flights of Pakistan over its territory which hampered the plans of Yahya Khan to send its troops by air to curb the political movement of Mujib in East Pakistan".

https://www.riazhaq.com/2015/05/ex-indian-spy-documents-raws-successes.html
 
It doesn't matter at this point. The question is who paid the price??

1) Indian soldiers 40 of them died in suicide attack
2) Indian Muslims who after modi became PM are subjugated to further oppression
3) Indian Sikh again reason mentioned above


4) Mainly INDIAN state
 
RiazHaq said:
#India released confession video of a man purported to be "Ajmal Kasab" after the #Mumbai #terror attack. It raises serious questions, particularly about his #Mumbaikar accent and the fact that he seeks forgiveness from "Bhagwan", not Allah. #FalseFlag

https://www.riazhaq.com/2015/01/mumbai-attack-confession-rare-jihadi.html

https://www.riazhaq.com/2015/01/mumbai-attack-confession-rare-jihadi.html


https://www.riazhaq.com/2015/05/ex-indian-spy-documents-raws-successes.html
This is the level of Psuedo-Intellectuals /closet terror supporters of Pakistan.

This is your own FIA.

1612459979855.png


http://www.fia.gov.pk/en/terrorist.pdf

Even your Moderators backed out the false flag narrative for Mumbai.

1612460052981.png




Now coming to Arnab Goswami chats,

Is your comprehension really that weak? You think someone claiming the ground presence of reporters in the region translates into having prior knowledge. Anyways when respected individuals like @Signalian think such garbage is rating worthy there is not much to say.

enjoy your hotlink Adsense cents.
 
