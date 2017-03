Devolving provinces makes sense not only for the reason you mentioned but also governance purposes.



But supressing identities won't work....It hasn't worked for Turks with regards to the Kurds and it definitely won't work here.



We have had these minor issues before and will have them in the future also. It comes with the package of living in a multi-ethnic country. Other countries with similar dynamics also face similar problems from Spain to India. Pakistan is no different !



Because of social media it is being highlighted and felt more these days. This is why I believe even this pateechar democracy is in some ways necessary for a state such as ours.

