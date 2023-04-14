Public opinion evident in form of parliament and constitution: COAS There is no more a no-go area in country, says army chief

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Friday said people of Pakistan were the source of power and their opinion was evident in the form of the constitution and the parliament.Addressing an in-camera session of the National Assembly (NA) chaired by Speaker NA Raja Pervaiz, he congratulated the lower house of the parliament on the completion of fifty years of the promulgation of the 1973 Constitution.COAS Munir said the parliament and the constitution reflected people’s opinion adding that people showed it through the constitution and the parliament. “Sovereignty belongs to Allah and He has vested power in the constitution,” he added.He said the elected representatives should set a direction. "The army will support them in achieving their goals," he added.The army chief said elected representatives would use the power vested in them by the constitution. He also paid tribute to those who promulgated the 1973 Constitution.He said the army was not about to launch a new operation but it was a reflection of the unflinching trust of people in the army. “There is no more a no-go area in the country,” he added. It was made possible, he said, by the sacrifices paid by martyrs.COAS went on to say that negotiations with terrorists resulted in their emergence adding that it was a wrong decision to hold talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). "Intelligence-based operations are being conducted on daily basis to counter terrorism," he added.He concluded by saying we should get out of the debate of "New Pakistan" and "Old Pakistan" and should talk about "Our [united] Pakistan".COAS Munir and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum briefed the participants about the current security situation in the country.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the police, rangers, and the army for their sacrifices in the war against terror. “The peace reinstated by martyrs’ sacrifices was wasted [by the PTI] in four years,” he added.The PM questioned where the amount earmarked for anti-terrorism was spent. He also brought funds released by provinces for FATA reforms into question.He resolved to seek answers to funds allocated to KP for security.Speaking in the NA earlier, the PM had said the lawmakers would be allowed to raise their questions and concerns regarding the security situation at the special session.As for the concerns of some lawmakers regarding the National Security Committee’s decision to launch a military operation against terrorists in areas bordering Afghanistan, the premier assured that their concerns would be addressed and that no such step would be taken which deteriorates the situation.