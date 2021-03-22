Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Defence & Military Forums
Pakistan Defence & Military Careers
Join Pakistan Army
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
PUBLIC NOTICE # 03 /2021 careerjobs1737
Thread starter
User
Start date
Mar 22, 2021
U
User
FULL MEMBER
Dec 12, 2020
617
0
1,055
Country
Location
Mar 22, 2021
#1
Signalian
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
7,324
227
20,005
Country
Location
10 minutes ago
#2
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
IRIAF | News and Discussions
Latest: EvilWesteners
2 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Taliban to reward suicide bombers’ families with cash, land: Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani
Latest: Big_bud
2 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Making the case for a global ban on privately-owned cars and two-wheelers
Latest: jamahir
5 minutes ago
World Affairs
PUBLIC NOTICE # 03 /2021 careerjobs1737
Latest: Signalian
10 minutes ago
Join Pakistan Army
How The US Navy Lost The Shipbuilding Race to Chinese Navy
Latest: gambit
20 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
17 terrorists killed in Baluchistan in multiple operations
Latest: Tomcats
20 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Raider 21
28 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: S A L M A N.
33 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Karoonjhar Mountains: Commanding Heights
Latest: SQ8
49 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan's Artillery Upgrade Discussions
Latest: farooqbhai007
Today at 9:00 AM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
India vs Pakistan: T20 Worldcup Big Clash | Mother of all Matches in World Cricket
Latest: Big_bud
20 minutes ago
Sports
Indian arrogance dashed to ground: Meme flood on twitter by Pakistanis
Latest: Vapnope
22 minutes ago
Sports
CPEC open to all kinds of foreign investment:
Latest: Adonis
52 minutes ago
CPEC
Pakistan locked in FATF Grey List: Who is running this Agenda? Why?
Latest: AZMwi
Today at 10:20 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
D
Eurasian consolidation ends the US unipolar moment
Latest: Darius77
Today at 9:36 AM
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
NASA chief Bill Nelson 300 UFO sightings and ET life
Latest: arjunk
Today at 9:02 AM
Military Forum
‘We’ll meet you in the sky’: Chinese air force commander challenges US military goal to ‘scare China’
Latest: Azadkashmir
Today at 2:19 AM
Air Warfare
Black Hawk Down - The Battle of Mogadishu 1993
Latest: Huffal
Yesterday at 9:24 PM
Military History & Tactics
Evolution of American Tanks
Latest: dexter
Yesterday at 8:33 PM
Land Warfare
China sends in 100 rocket launchers to fortify border with India
Latest: khansaheeb
Yesterday at 7:34 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
IRIAF | News and Discussions
Latest: EvilWesteners
2 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Taliban to reward suicide bombers’ families with cash, land: Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani
Latest: Big_bud
2 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Latest photos of INS Vikrant from Chinese source
Latest: lcloo
22 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
K
DRDO SWIFT UCAV detailed design Model released, will eventually transform into DRDO Ghatak UCAV.
Latest: knightmare
26 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Bangladesh Air Force
Latest: Avicenna
47 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Defence & Military Forums
Pakistan Defence & Military Careers
Join Pakistan Army
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom