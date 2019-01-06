What's new

Public health engineering will teach hand washing, cost 40 crore!

16 Sep, 2020



The Department of Public Health Engineering will teach poor people to wash their hands at a cost of Tk 40 crore. Again, in five years, the salary allowance of only 9 people is 3 crore taka, there is foreign travel, there will also be 5 crore taka. Such mega looting is organized in the DPP of the project 'Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene'. The World Bank will finance the project in full at a cost of Tk 1,063 crore.
In Time TV, Economists say such irregularities damage not only finances but also reputation. The planning minister thinks that the accused of irregularities are being saved as soon as the gap of the conventional legal framework is closed.
The best price for a good quality hand wash basin in the country's market is Tk 8,000 to Tk 12,000, including a water pump, which costs Tk 35,000. However, the Department of Public Health Engineering has proposed more than Tk 2 lakh to build a three-and-a-half feet long station in a five-inch brick masonry. The cost of constructing 1,425 such stations including water pumps is Tk 28 crore. About 40 crore rupees has been sought to teach behavior change and hand washing in DPP. The department will spend Tk 26 crore on consultants and Tk 6 crore on capacity building.

More:
www.newsbybd.net

বিডিটুডে.নেট:হাত ধোয়া শেখাবে জনস্বাস্থ্য প্রকৌশল, খরচ ৪০ কোটি টাকা!

গরীব মানুষকে হাত ধোয়া শেখাবে জনস্বাস্থ্য প্রকৌশল অধিদপ্তর, তাতে খরচ হবে ৪০ কোটি টাকা। আবার পাঁচ বছরে মাত্র ৯ জনের বেতন ভাতা ৩ কোটি টাকা, আছে বিদেশ ভ্রমণ, সেখানেও লাগবে ৫ কোটি টাকা। এমনই হরিলু
www.newsbybd.net www.newsbybd.net
 
With C19 every country in the world is evangelising basic sanitation....it can not be done for free...

I am unclear why it talks of rupees....probably fake news....
 
