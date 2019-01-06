Public health engineering will teach hand washing, cost 40 crore! - Bangladesh

Public health engineering will teach hand washing, cost 40 crore!

16 Sep, 2020The Department of Public Health Engineering willAgain, in five years, the. Such mega looting is organized in the DPP of the project 'Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene'. The World Bank will finance the project in full at a cost of Tk 1,063 crore.In Time TV, Economists say such irregularities damage not only finances but also reputation. The planning minister thinks that the accused of irregularities are being saved as soon as the gap of the conventional legal framework is closed.The best price for a good quality hand wash basin in the country's market is Tk 8,000 to Tk 12,000, including a water pump, which costs Tk 35,000. However, the Department of Public Health Engineering has proposed more than Tk 2 lakh to build a three-and-a-half feet long station in a five-inch brick masonry. The cost of constructing 1,425 such stations including water pumps is Tk 28 crore. About 40 crore rupees has been sought to teach behavior change and hand washing in DPP. The department will spend Tk 26 crore on consultants and Tk 6 crore on capacity building.