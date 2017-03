Public banks in a shambles

AMA Muhith apprised the House in detail about the swindling of around Tk 4,500 crore from the bank, which now needs recurrent feeding on cash from the public exchequer for recapitalization to prevent it from imploding.

News Report The global watchdog on monetary matters now comes to the rescue of the banks in Bangladesh with a recipe for healing their health deemed not sound. That the banks are not well managed is evident in words straight from the horse's mouth. It's Muhith's divulgence in parliament.The finance minister spilled the beans on the syndicated plunder of the state-run Basic Bank and also shed light on the dead weight of dud loans dragging down some other public and private banks as lawmakers shot questions.All in the top orders of the state-owned bank were involved in the scams, as disclosed by the minister. And heads rolled amid a row over the unbelievable discovery of public funds being plundered unabashed, sans any prick of conscience. Not only forged lending, the bank was steeped in recruitment and promotion fraud, too. u Page 15 col. Public banks in a shambles From Page 1 col. 1 Twenty-seven bank officials, 56 organisations and eight surveyor firms were involved in the bank-loan forgeries. To lawmakers' queries, the minister said external audit firms appointed by Bangladesh Bank and BASIC Bank found involvement of Abdul Hye Bacchu, the then chairman of the bank, in granting irregular loans, recruitment and promotion. Among other suspects are its former managing directors AKM Sajedur Rahman and Kazi Faqurul Islam. This in short is the narrative on the BASIC. Among others in the business of public confidence, another state-owned commercial bank, Sonali Bank, also hit headlines for mismanaged management and huge forged lending that hollowed its vaults. A unique case came to light, to the dismay of all. A nondescript upstart called Hall-Mark Group bagged nearly as much as the BASIC amount mentioned above. Balance sheets of many other public-and private-sector banks are also found not straight in investigations by the regulator-the central bank. The Bangladesh Bank has so far deputed its officials to a number of banks as observers in the role of a whistleblower, in a bid to keep the banks on track. The banks have to resort to cooking the books to show their conditions workable, particularly in respect of their loan portfolios. Some tricky instruments, albeit devised by government's finance authorities, are used as escape routes. Loan writeoff, rescheduling, restructuring, and provisioning are the main magic wands in the banking world. But for such maneuverings at least some of the banks might have gone bust under the weight of accumulated dud money or default loan. Insider lending, directed loan and lending under political influences are generally blamed for default loan-now euphemistically called non-performing loan (NPL). As per an account furnished in the parliament, the aggregate amount of default loans in different banks has stood at around Tk 74,769 crore since 2009. And latest reports say the NPL has been on the rise. The amount increased by 2.42 per cent in the last calendar year (2014), despite the rescheduling and large loan restructuring by the central bank to tackle the problem. According to the central bank latest statistics, the volume of NPLs rose to Tk 513.71 billion as on December 31 from Tk 501.66 billion a year before. The minister told the lawmakers that the government took "various measures to ensure that the state-owned commercial banks make profit". The steps include reconstitution of the banks' boards, the signing of annual performance contracts with them and amending the Bank Company Act 1991 and the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2012. Analysts see political appoints to bank management and recruitment of staff as a major cause of mismatch in the banking sector. "Merit should matter in recruitment of manpower especially for the banks that bank on public confidence and credibility," says veteran banker Khandker Ibrahim Khaled. In this respect, a very recent avowed government stance may prove a saving grace-of course if it really holds water in the end. It says only bureaucrats and bankers would run banks. The bottom line is no more 'politicization' here. A recent mushrooming of banks--mostly in hands of politicos-made situation murkier. One of the neophytes took the regulating state bank, hence the finance authorities, to law-court over appointment of observer and penalty awarded for doctoring documents on NPL and provisioning. In the wake of such developments in the banking sector, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has offered the government a three-pillar recommendation for improving the overall financial health of the state-owned commercial banks (SoCBs) in particular. Ensuring good governance in banking, recapitalisation, and automation of all branches of the SoCBs by the end of this calendar year form the bedrock of the recovery recipe. "We've given the three-pillar recommendation to the government for improving the financial conditions of the SoCBs," Changyong Rhee, director of IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, was quoted as saying recently. The IMF recipe comes against the backdrop of deteriorating trends in the overall financial health of the SoCBs despite a two-pronged monitoring by both the country's central bank and the Ministry of Finance. Capital shortfall is a major syndrome nowadays. The capital shortfall of the six SoCBs stood at Tk 121.10 billion, as on September 30 last calendar year, according to the central bank statistics. A total of Tk 150 billion has already been sought from the ministry of finance for three fiscal years to feed the cash-strapped six out of total eight state-owned banks. The government has already injected into the BASIC Bank Limited some Tk 12 billion for exclusively replenishing its waning capital. The six state-owned banks, which faced capital shortfall as on September 30 last, are Sonali, Janata, Rupali, BASIC, Krishi and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank. "It is an ongoing reform that requires steady efforts over the medium term," Dr Rhee noted. The IMF executive also said strengthening state-owned banks would hinge critically on improving the quality of their lending practices, which in turn will depend on making sure that the management and executive boards of these banks exercise proper, professional oversights and are held ultimately accountable by the central bank of Bangladesh and the government. However, the healing therapy is not only needed for the public banks and not that such limited doses would provide cure. A holistic reform is deemed sine qua non for all of the banks. Right mode of banking can promote business and economy, wrong one demote all, including depositors of the money, too. Build bank-business camaraderie through joint ventures, cut high overhead costs, narrow the spread between lending and deposit rates of interest and vie with the oncoming challengers from offshore banking world. Banks must learn how to walk around, sans state protection. Undeserved protection provides the means for rent seeking in the name of banking-seeking gratis from depositors' money, from other variegated modes of funding.